



Urian B., Tech Times July 13, 2021, 9:07 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of the official Pexels website) What’s new in Facebook groups | Users can identify “Group Expert” members

New features in the Facebook group add expertise to the group. Facebook has just announced this new feature, which they say will help improve the experience for group users.

New Facebook Group Features | Group Badges

According to 9to5mac, Facebook group owners will be able to designate specific members as group “group experts”. These group experts are badged to show or emphasize their expertise on a particular topic in the group.

The Verge reported that “group badges” are also in posts, comments, and even in the Q & A section. Experts are also invited by the group owner or administrator. Invited users must accept the recommendation in order to receive the badge.

Facebook to identify “experts” in the group

There are also new tools that allegedly help administrators find potential professionals in the group really easily. Mark Zuckerberg’s popular social media company reportedly wants to help further promote this new group feature.

It has been reported that this feature will allow users to join the community on a particular topic, easily interact with others using a different timeline, and identify the “experts” in the discussion. Facebook also reportedly believes that “group experts” can really help fight a wide range of fake news.

Facebook for fake news

Immediately after the world-famous COVID-19 event, fake news became an even bigger concern. Facebook is currently testing certain ways to make it easier for admins to find these professionals.

This feature also helps to encourage certain users currently in the game or fitness space to add certain games or other activities that they already know well. Group admins are reported to be able to search specific topics to find their own new group experts.

Read also: Microsoft acquires the company behind the “Attack Surface Management” software | RiskIQ buys for over $ 500 million

The release date of the Facebook Group Experts feature is still unknown

This particular tactic also acts as a kind of growth driver for the group. It was pointed out that this is possible because new experts have reported that they can use the main page to invite specific followers they have recently interacted with to join the group.

Facebook has recently begun exposing its now-popular Live Audio Rooms to users as an alternative to the popular Clubhouse and the already growing Twitter Space. Social networks have also announced their own podcast platform currently available to podcast authors using Facebook pages.

At this time, the release date of the new Facebook feature is still unknown. For those who think the new group expert is a good idea, users will have to wait until Facebook officially announces the release of new features for the Facebook group.

Related article: The Windows 11 hack to revive the classic Windows 10 Start menu has been deprecated

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/262828/20210713/facebook-groups-new-feature-users-can-identify-group-experts-members.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos