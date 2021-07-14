Heart Aerospace Raises $ 35 Million Series A and Orders 200 Aircraft from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines – TechCrunch





Swedish electric aviation startup Heart Aerospace has received the largest order ever. The first 200 ES-19 electric aircraft from aviation giant United Airlines and its regional airline partner Mesa Air Group.

The deal, which includes the option to purchase up to 100 additional aircraft, was announced in a $ 35 million Series A round. Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy Ventures, United Venture Arm, and Mesa led the round. Seed investors EQT Ventures and Lower Carbon Capital also participated.

The ES-19 is a 19-seat regional airplane that runs on batteries and electric motors instead of traditional jet fuel. The startup says it will provide the first aircraft for commercial use by 2026. These aircraft are designed for flights of up to 250 miles, based on today’s battery technology.

Heart has created a full-scale prototype of the electric propulsion system, which is the core of innovation. However, the company still needs to complete many steps up to the date of the proposed commercial activity. The most important of these is actually assembling, testing, and accrediting relevant authorities in the United States and Europe for the entire aircraft.

Hearts founder and aerospace engineer Anders Forslund said this recent round of funding includes the safety of a myriad of other systems that need to be onboard aircraft, including avionics systems, flight control, and even all systems. He said he would be directed to working with suppliers to verify reliability. An important deicing system. He said he was discussing the remaining parts with about 50 suppliers. Aviation start-ups are also building large-scale test facilities to assemble and demonstrate the complete prototype ES-19.

Hart is in a relatively favorable position compared to electric air taxis, at least with respect to regulators. This is because it is intended to utilize the existing aviation infrastructure (there is no special Bertieport for ES-19). In addition to the electric propulsion system, which is certainly a major innovation, the company will rely on existing technology for other individual systems.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Forslund said the 2026 launch date is not only a high goal of wanting to parade on the Internet, but also what suppliers are doing and what certificate authorities are doing. Towards the same.

Although the company is based in Sweden, at least some of the aircraft will be final assembled in North America and are likely to fulfill orders with companies in these countries, Forslund added.

The agreement with Hart is the latest electric aviation bet made by United this year. The airline also placed a $ 1 billion order in February and invested in Air Taxi startup Archer Aviation (Forslund refused to specify the amount of United’s order). Both Archer and Hart orders are subject to specific safety and operational standards, and both companies will take at least a few years to reach market. This investment marks the beginning of an already successful aviation sea change in personal vehicle transport towards low-emission and zero-emission technologies.

The deal could also rejuvenate the 19-seat plane, which was once the mainstay of air travel in the region. Airplane types have come at the expense of unprofitable margins, with more than 1,500 aircraft retired in the last three decades. Since the 1990s, regional air travel has steadily declined in the United States. Mesa was once the largest 19-seater operator.

Heart points out on its website that traditional light aircraft are no longer economical if the cost of owning an engine is comparable to a 19-seater or 70-seater. But it says the electric aircraft will change the equation. Hart claims that the ES-19 electric motor is one-twentieth the price of a comparable turboprop engine and reduces maintenance costs by a hundredth.

Heart was founded in 2018 after spinning out of a research project at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company joined the Y Combinators cohort in the winter of 2019 after closing the $ 2.2 million seed in May of that year. The mind has grown to about 50 employees and there are no signs of slowdown.

Aviation is difficult, so Forslund said he wanted to build an airplane that wouldn’t reinvent the wheel. [Were] It only focuses on the production of electrical, safe, efficient and reliable aircraft, which can be profitable for airline operations.

