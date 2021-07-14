Cathie Wood sells Chinatech shares, warning of valuation reset





Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has sold its tech stake in China, and as the crackdown on Beijing’s sector intensified, its holdings in one of its funds fell to record lows.

China’s weight in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF plummeted from 8% in February to less than 1%, while Ark’s next-generation Internet ETF’s weight dropped to 5.4% and Bloomberg began compiling. Since then, it has been the lowest compared to the figures at the end of the month. Data for October 2014. China’s weight in Ark’s FinTech ETFs is stable at around 18%.

Ark’s founder and CEO, Wood, said in a monthly webinar with investors on Tuesday, “I think there’s a valuation reset” in response to a question about the outlook for a major Chinese tech company. .. “From a valuation point of view, these stocks are down, and from a valuation point of view, they will probably stay down.”

China’s technology-holding pairing by one of the world’s largest thematic fund providers highlights that the sector is losing its appeal as Beijing intensifies its industry data collection and offshoreist scrutiny. .. Many investors are wary of bottoming out, despite a recent rebound after Chinese internet company Gauge has lost more than $ 1 trillion in market value since mid-February.

Ark’s exposure to China declined at Tencent Holdings Ltd. It reflects both a decline in investment in Bellweather and a decline in reputation. Ark’s representative refused to comment on the company’s holdings.

Ark’s Asian innovation analyst, Yuron Kui, told webinar that active ETF providers haven’t changed their outlook for China’s large tech stocks or their five-year price targets. “This is primarily because regulatory changes haven’t impacted our business in most cases from a basic perspective on cube security clients or US listing reviews,” he said.

The Hang Seng Tech Index has remained largely unchanged after regaining some of its annual losses in three consecutive rising sessions until Tuesday. China’s decision to approve Tencent’s acquisition eased some regulatory concerns and gained positive momentum that began after gauges were oversold in technical indicators last week.

Sebastien Galy, Senior Macro Strategist at Nordea Investment Funds SA, said: Regulatory scrutiny will continue for the next few years, but it appears to be temporarily declining, and the position of these funds could change again, he added.

Even after the recent rebound, the Hang Seng Index has fallen by about 9% annually. This is compared to an approximately 6% increase in the MSCI Asia Pacific Communications Services Index, which is about the same as the MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index.

(Updated by moving index. Note: Earlier versions of this story have been modified to correct the name of one of the arc funds in the second paragraph.)

