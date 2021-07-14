AC Valhara’s Orlog Dice Game Breaks Kickstarter Goal





The actual version of Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s Aulog Dice game has achieved the Kickstarter goal and is approaching its full release.

The actual version of PureArts Assassins Creed: Valhallas Orlog dice just exceeded the goal of the first Kickstarter. Dice-based mini-games are just one of many side activities that players can enjoy with Ubisofts’ latest history-based action-adventure titles. This will serve as the leader of the Viking clan struggling to build a new home in the British Isles. 872 to 878 AD.

Orlog uses strategic dice rolls to force two players to fight each other to drain their opponent’s health points. Players can call for special divine favors and tilt their odds. Although the game itself is not necessarily based on a real medieval game, it was discovered that dice and other game of chance played an important role in society until the Iron Age. Ubisoft is currently partnering with PureArts, which manufactures official figures and other merchandise for games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Resident Evil 2, to actually release Orlog shortly after the release of Assassins Creed Valhallas last November. I have created a version.

Currently, PureArt’s view of Orlog is approaching release, as it announced earlier today on the Orlog project page that it exceeded its original Kickstarter goal of $ 60,239. Among the many special bonuses offered to donors are replica Viking Horns, linen cloth Orlog game mats, real stone health counters, metal game coins, linen fabric bags for all game pieces, There is glow in the. -Dark Aulog Dice-Dun Richard, Marketing Director of PureArts, gave more details, thanking the fans for their support. Check out his video on Assassins Creed: Valhalla playing Orlog’s rules in the YouTube clip below.

Video games naturally fit into desktop board games, as evidenced by successes like Bloodborne: The Card Game and Fallout: The Board Game. In a recent Kickstarter project, The Witcher has been added to the list of popular game franchises with cards and dice as Go On Boards The Witcher: Old World tabletop role-playing game reached its funding goal last month.

Side mini-games like Assassins Creed: Valhallas Orlog and The Witcher 3’s Gwent are fun distractions in their own right and can be transformed into physical board games very easily. PureArtss Assassins Creed: It’s not yet clear when the Valhalla Orlog game will be released, but it may not be that long given the speed at which Kickstarter is reaching its goals.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalle is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.

