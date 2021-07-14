Kramer’s Mad Money Summary: Google, Microsoft, Apple





Jim Cramer told Mad Money viewers Tuesday that today’s volatile inflation doesn’t have to bring bad news to the portfolio. There is one sector that is unaffected by inflation, which happens to be the most repulsive sector of today’s session, technology.

Alphabet Share (GOOGL)-Get Report is growing 45% annually, for good reason. Google is not exposed to rising oil and gas prices. You don’t have to worry about the price of plastic or packaging. What is the fare? No. Kramer called Google a “non-inflationary banana.” This makes Google a perfect stock in an environment of rising interest rates.

The same theory can be applied to all technologies. Microsoft (MSFT)-Get Report is not prone to inflation, and Apple (AAPL)-Get Report offsets manufacturing costs with services like the ever-growing Apple Card.

But when inflation raises an ugly head, technology isn’t the only winner. According to Kramer, some brands can transcend inflation, and brands like PepsiCo (PEP)-Get Report have generated monster revenue. The Pepsi brand is strong enough to push for small price increases to offset rising costs, Kramer explained. Therefore, Pepsi is also the best stock for inflation-resistant portfolios.

Select SPAC

When investing in an SPAC, you need to be very selective, Cramer warned viewers. Many SPACs are just garbage plans created by greedy scammers. As a result, Kramer spent a little extra time doing his homework before commenting on the GS Acquisition Holdings II GSA II and Churchill Capital V (CCIV) -Get Report.

The first GS acquisition holdings in 2018 did everything they wanted to do with SPAC. Supported by Goldman Sachs Acquisition Holdings GSAH. It took me a while to find the right deal. Eventually it became the Vertiv (VRTV) -Get Report, which debuted at $ 13 per share and slowly rose to a high above $ 70.

GS Acquisition II appears to follow in the same footsteps and plans to integrate with Miraion Technologies, which creates radiation detection and measurement solutions. There’s nothing special about Million, according to Kramer, another sleepy business that Goldman can clean up and improve for shareholders. Kramer said he would be the buyer, but don’t rush until the merger is complete.

Churchill Capital, on the other hand, is playing high-speed money games and the results are mixed. The first Churchill SPAC became the true winner, Clarivet, but 2-4 were dead on two disasters, including Lucid Motors. So far, Churchill Capital V is just a pile of money with the manager, Kramer warns and shouldn’t be bought.

Off-chart: Oil

In the “Off the Charts” segment, Kramer checked in to his colleague Curly Garner, giving a new perspective on where oil prices are heading after the strong rises so far this year.

So far, oil producers have maintained discipline and kept production low to support rising prices. But as prices continue to rise, it becomes difficult to maintain that discipline. As a result, Garner’s examination of oil futures in 2021, 2022 and December 2023 predicts that prices will be lower than they are today.

Garner also pointed out that the seasonal pattern of crude oil peaks in the current mid-July as the summer driving season approaches the end.

But it was the Trader’s Commitment (COT) report that caught Garner’s attention. She said no one could buy because a large institutional investor has more than 500,000 oil net-long contracts. The other four contracts, which have surged to more than 500,000 in recent years, have seen a significant decline in oil in the weeks and months that followed.

Finally, Garner compared monthly oil charts and noted similarities to 2018, when oil reached its upper limit of resistance and its relative strength index was overbought. All of these drew attention to both Garner and Cramer.

Just in time to get back to school

Many investors mistakenly believe that government stimulus is all a thing of the past, but one of the most important parts is still in its infancy. According to Kramer, the child tax credit stimulus is likely to hit millions of family checkbooks. Most of them have paid off their debts and are ready to use for the next semester.

Kramer has identified four strains that he said are best suited for this event. The first is Levi Strauss (LEVI)-Get Report. It just reported the stellar earnings thanks to the “westline inflation” that many saw during the pandemic.

Next is AEO-Get Report, formerly American Eagle Outfitters. AEO’s share has increased by 249% in the last 12 months, and Cramer said there is more room for this Action Alerts PLUS thanks to its exposure to denim and its strong Aerie ladies apparel brand. ..

Returning to school also means returning to sports for many children and teens. In short, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)-Get Report is ready to return to school for the holiday season. Equities are growing 77% annually, but are still trading at just 12 times more profit.

Finally, for income-seeking investors, Cramer said he could replay all these trends with Simon Property Group (SPG)-GetReport, a mall operator that emerged stronger than when the pandemic broke out. I did.

Taiwan: Consistency and support

Kramer gave his latest view on China in the no-talk segment, saying the United States needs a consistent strategy in favor of Taiwan.

Kramer said China needs to be confronted and it needs to be made clear that interference with Taiwan’s economy is unacceptable. He added that there is much more that can be done besides sending the Navy to patrol the area. If desired, it can also block the import of all Chinese into the United States. You need to make sure that the Chinese know it.

Lightning round

Jim Cramer said of some of the shares offered by the callers during the “Mad Money Lightning Round” on Tuesday night:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)-Get Report: “This is a screaming purchase.”

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)-Get Report: “I still like Wynn Resorts.”

Cleveland-Cliff (CLF)-Get Report: “There are only two steel producers in this country. I would like to buy this stock and get rid of it.”

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)-Get Report: “This is a shipping company and there are too many.”

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)-Get Report: “This is a very speculative stock, but I think you can buy half of your positions.”

Lam Research (LRCX)-Get Report: “They’re doing a great job and I think it’s the solution to our tip shortage.”

Covanta (CVA)-Get Report: “I think it’s okay, but there are other better ones. Buy Chevron (CVX)-Get the report before Covanta.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)-Get Report: “This is pretty good. It’s a purchase.”

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS occupied positions in GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, and AEO.

