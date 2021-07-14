This must-have app will tell you if your iPhone has been hacked • BGR





Too many people are working under the false assumption that there is some protective space around their mobile device that will never address issues like iPhone hacking. Maybe it’s a combination of the closed nature of Apple’s ecosystem and the strong protection provided by iOS. Whatever the reason, you will always come across Apple users who think that Android devices are virus-filled magnets against all kinds of security threats. Apple products like the iPhone and iPad running iOS and iPad OS are somehow pure white and intrudable.

The bottom line, of course, is that hacking an iPhone is difficult, but not impossible. Apple can certainly do the great job of providing you with an impressive and secure device. But if you download a terrible app and engage in vicious personal security practices online, that’s all in vain. In other words, iPhone makers can’t save you from yourself.

This brings us to the apps you definitely need to know. Especially if you don’t want to run into the nightmare of seeing your iPhone being hacked.

iVerify is priced at $ 2.99 and currently has a 4.7 rating on the App Store (based on approximately 1,400 user ratings). It claims itself as a “personal security toolkit”. According to the app maker, users “manage the security of their iOS devices and detect changes to their smartphones. IVerify (also) makes it easy to manage account security and online presence with a brief instructional guide. I will. “

iVerify has versions for both individuals and organizations. And among the many useful benefits the app offers is the “Protection Guide”. These are overviews and steps that explain how to add a layer of security to your device. Also important to know: The iVerify version for organizations costs $ 3 per user per month after the first 7-day trial period.

A version of iVerify for Android devices is reportedly coming soon.

See how iVerify looks, feels, and is easier to use https://t.co/wkQ0VjGtTP pic.twitter.com/0YHr3ZypZu

— Trail of Bits (@trailofbits) April 16, 2021

Has your iPhone been hacked?Yes it can happen

It’s very important to know about such apps. iPhone bugs and security threats are far more common than the average user would think.

In 2021, there will be a surge in news related to iPhone security and Apple’s disclosure of threats. For example, in January, Apple pushed iOS 14.4 and iPad OS 14.4. This is because researchers received news that an attacker had found a way to remotely hack some iPhones and iPads.

Apple is also doing more work to defeat the iMessage security hatch. Until recently, the app was a popular attack vector against security threats such as zero-click attacks. “IMessage is a big target for sophisticated hackers because it’s a service built into every iPhone,” Johns Hopkins cryptographer Matthew Green told Wired earlier this year. “There are also lots of bells and whistles, and all of these features are new opportunities to find bugs that allow hackers to control your phone.”

