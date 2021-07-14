Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Features Tesla Gigafactory, Model Y Production, Mission Ignition Mode





Battlegrounds Mobile India Features Tesla: Krafton and Tencent Games have added a new Tesla car to the global version of PUBG Mobile. With the announcement of the new PUBG Mobile 1.5 update on Friday, the developers announced the arrival of a new Tesla car in the game. Two Tesla models (Model Y and Cybertruck) have been added to the game. Since its launch last month, BGMI has been continuously introducing new updates to its fans. After PUBG, Krafton was speculated to soon provide this update to Battle Ground Mobile India, an Indian-only battle royale title. And now, Krafton has also announced a Tesla update for Battlegrounds. However, this car is not available to everyone. Apart from the car, there are many changes to the game.Read also-BGMI 1.5.0 July Update Rollout: Patch Notes, New Vehicles, Features, Guns, Weapons, Glass Windows, etc.

In partnership with Tesla, the July update of Battleground Mobile India will offer new weapons, modes, and numerous features to improve gameplay. Players can change the sensitivity of the gyroscope and adjust the third person perspective. Krafton will also bring 90FPS support to more devices and introduce new graphical options for low-end devices. Read also-Battlegrounds Mobile India for Apple iOS: Krafton drops a big tip on the release date.Click here for details

The company recently announced a new patch note on its official YouTube channel under the July update. It will bring a lot of new guns, vehicles, and some upgrades under the July patch notes. The BGMI 1.5 July update adds some changes to the game, including replacement of the M249 machine gun and many other features.Read Also-Battle Ground Mobile India aka BGMI Launch Party: Watch Live Stream, Winner Get Rs 6 Lakh

When the update is released, players will have access to Tesla’s Gigafactory in four designated locations. Players need to land near Gigafactory and find three terminals. To reach the first terminal, you need to climb the ladder just above the front door. The second terminal is on the other side, just above the room at the start of the assembly line. The third terminal is just below the second terminal. After activating all the mechanisms of these three terminals, the Tesla Model Y remains intact.

Krafton has confirmed that it also includes Tesla’s famous autopilot feature. In addition to this, the game also has a self-driving Tesla Semi, with a supply box in a selected area of ​​the map. Players can interact with it to obtain combat equipment.

Ignition mode also comes with the new update. The new gameplay will be set on the Erangel map, under which it will be given six new high-tech locations, replacing the popular regions of the map. In this mode, the name of the small city is displayed in 3D while landing on the parachute.

