How to Leverage Technology Solutions for Remote E-Commerce Business — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The days when telecommuting was a privilege offered to a small number of selected employees are long gone.

According to statistics, 18% of people work full-time remotely. Remote work is expected to continue until 2021, with more than 26% of employees working completely remotely within a year.

For businesses, this means they no longer need a centralized physical location to succeed. Entrepreneurs can start, run and grow their business from anywhere in the world by making strategic choices about which technology solution to use.

Here are five ways you can leverage technology to keep remote workers motivated, increase their productivity levels, and grow your e-commerce business.

1. Video conferencing

If you start a remote business, ensuring frictionless communication should be one of the first things you should think about.

Outdated communication methods such as conference calls are out of the question, as team members are scattered across different locations and time zones. Video conferencing is the best technical solution for meeting with remote employees today.

Video conferencing tools facilitate face-to-face interaction, reduce distractions, and increase the involvement of remote employees. Tools such as Zoom, Skype, and Google Hangouts allow remote employees to feel like they’re in a meeting room with employees in the office.

2. Project management tool

Project management tools allow members of remote teams to communicate and collaborate on projects by sharing timelines, documents, and status updates. These help you be more productive and help your team discuss issues in real time.

In addition to common project management tools such as Trello and Asana, there are tools that are specific to different business areas. For example, Jira and GitHub are for software development projects.

Regardless of the niche market or the type of remote team you work with, efficient project management tools can help you maintain your organization during project planning and execution.

3. Expense management software

Every company needs to track the costs of doing business, including managing employee expenses.

Employees are required to submit an expense report to reimburse their out-of-pocket operating costs. The finance team must approve these expenses, determine how much the company is spending on T & E, and record everything for tax purposes.

Larger organizations usually have a dedicated accounting department responsible for managing expenses, but smaller businesses are more likely to operate on tighter budgets, resulting in inefficient manual systems and processes. Hold.

This can have serious consequences, from delays in refunds as a result of accounting errors and expense fraud to cash flow issues.

Expense management software makes the process much faster and easier by eliminating paper and automatically routing expense reports.

It also helps employees eliminate time-consuming tasks such as manual expense reporting, increasing financial efficiency and increasing compliance with corporate policies.

4. Virtual team bonding activities

The workplace, whether physical or virtual, can be a difficult environment with repetitive routines and tight deadlines.

In some cases, even high-paying organizations face rising employee turnover. This is because high salaries alone cannot meet the personal needs of employees.

If you want to improve employee retention, you must first focus on improving employee satisfaction. And to achieve this, you should consider conducting a fun team building event in return for the efforts and efforts of your employees.

One of the best options for remote businesses is to hold a virtual happy hour. What is a remote team’s virtual happy hour?

Select a platform, create a meeting time, and send an invitation to remote team members. Then get together for a snack or drink and start chatting or playing games.

