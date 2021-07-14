Run OxygenOS 11 immediately on the OnePlus Nord2 and get a 3-year security update





OnePlus has confirmed yet another specification for the next smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 25G. The company may provide a complete look of the device before the planned launch date.

OnePlus Nord 2 Rendering (Image: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

HIGHLIGHTSOnePlus has confirmed that Nord2 runs OxygenOS 11 out of the box. Later this year, two major Android updates will be available, including an Android 12-based Oxygen OS update. OnePlusNord2 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

OnePlus has released yet more information on the OnePlus Nord 25G. Since its debut on July 22, the company has revealed details of the operating system displayed on smartphones.

New tips come after some speculation about the OnePlus Nord 25G so far. These rumors have taught us almost everything about the successors to the Nord series. However, few have been officially confirmed so far.

For the launch of the smartphone, OnePlus is revealing the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 25G one by one. The latest such revelations indicate that the new Nord device will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

In a recent tweet, OnePlus said that OnePlus Nord2 comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11. He added that the new Nord device will support two major Android updates and a three-year security update.

One of the major updates above is expected to be the next Android 12 update. OnePlus may release the next variant of its own OxygenOS based on Google’s new operating system. The OnePlus Nord 2 may be one of the first devices to receive OxygenOS updates.

In addition to the list of operating systems, OnePlus also identified the processors that power the Nord 2. The company previously announced a partnership with MediaTek to use the chipset for the first time on OnePlus smartphones. To create this record, Nord2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

The company also mentioned a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display for the OnePlus Nord2 earlier this week. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has been shown to be HDR10 + certified.

Other known specifications for smartphones, unlike their predecessors, include a punchhole selfie shooter that shrinks to a single-lens reflex camera. On the back, the Nord 2 will come with a triple-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens.

The device has a larger battery than before and could run at 4500mAh, in contrast to the 4115mAh used in the OnePlus Nord launched last year.

