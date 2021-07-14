Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the perfect home for Samsung S Pen Pro





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been supported by the S Pen for some time and seems to set the next generation foldable as a true replacement for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But now it looks like a foldable phone, and the new FCC filing of the stylus, which recorded the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will support the new S Pen Pro.

This list not only gives credibility to the idea that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will attend the unannounced Samsung Unpacked event rumored on August 11, but also makes the foldable phone a very flagship. Gives us a clear idea that devices and foldable phones are not the only ones that may be unique.

Thanks to the Galaxy Note series, the idea of ​​using a stylus with a large flagship phone is nothing new. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has added support for the S Pen, and the Galaxy Note 21 is very unlikely to see the light of the year, so there is a suitable smartphone home for the S Pen and its larger Pro brothers. It wasn’t.

But the Galaxy Z Fold 3 now seemed to be able to provide a roof for the whimsical Samsung stylus, which intrigued me.

Fold with S pen support

(Image credit: Samsung)

The last Note phone I’ve used for a while was the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, a nice slab of the best Samsung smartphone technology of 2019. Not a digital artist, my handwriting is “a spider that gets soaked in ink and hits paper,” so I wasn’t too crazy about the S Pen. However, the clean integration into the Note 10 Plus itself and its reliable sensitivity and accuracy allowed it to be used more than expected for fine-tapping messages and highlighting text.

Still, the S Pen felt essentially as far away as it was good to have. If you were using it on a foldable phone, you might have been persuaded in some other way.

Using a stylus on a single-screen smartphone is definitely a bit pointless. But with a compact tablet, stylus, and a device that’s actually set up to spend most of its time as a Full S Pen Pro, it makes sense to me. After all, I found out how well the larger S Pen works with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

I haven’t spent much time on the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2, but I can imagine that there is a lot of screen space to operate. It is convenient to increase the accuracy. After all, even if I have a touchscreen laptop, most of the time I tend to use the mouse to navigate Windows. When it comes to productivity, accuracy is paramount.

So the combination of S Pen or S Pen Pro is bigger for the latter, which includes Bluetooth capabilities, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 makes the whole foldable phone idea more scary to me. With the S Pen, you can imagine that it’s much easier to crop an image accurately when the foldable display is fully open than with a fleshy finger.

And if I’m a little indulged in digital sketching, using a stylus on a foldable phone with an expandable internal display makes more sense than drawing a stickman on Notes’ relatively compact screen. ..

My only concern is to store the S Pen. However, Samsung wants to provide a smooth case that integrates the S-pen slot into the hinges of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the stylus holder.

If this FCC list is really accurate, the next-generation Galaxy Fold will not only step on the line between phones and tablets, but will eventually end up in its own category, as Microsoft Surface Duo tried to do. I think it stands on a flexible productivity device. I failed.

Draw a line under the Galaxy Note

(Image credit: Future)

But if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 becomes more like a note, or actually a notepad, where does it leave the Galaxy Note series? Now, that’s where things get a little vague.

Unless there was a sudden gust of change from the wind, it was unlikely that we would see a new notebook device this year. Along the line of Samsung Galaxy Note 20FE, we wanted to offer a cheaper alternative to our flagship grade notebook handset, but lately there have been few rumors about such devices.

Samsung’s mobile boss Koh Dong-Jin also said that due to a global chip shortage, notes cannot be expected to appear in 2021. However, Samsung has not officially closed the notebook book completely.

However, Im tended to think that the final chapter of the Galaxy Note was written in the Galaxy Note 20. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra as the ultimate expression of Samsung’s foldable smartphone technology, the need for Note doesn’t seem to be so remarkable.

For the above reasons, stylus-centric phones make more sense with foldable devices. So the foldable is a bit bigger than the Galaxy flagship launched about eight months ago and seems to be a wise place for Samsung to point its R & D, rather than a standard phone with more features. ..

I’m a little sad because I liked the block design of the last two notebooks with a vast display and small curves on the edges. If that design came to the Samsung Galaxy S22 and was inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21’s Contour Cut design, Id would be pretty happy.

With leaks pointing out features such as an under-display self-portrait camera, powerful specs, and sophisticated design, and support for the S Pen Pro, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 not only looks like an upgrade from its predecessor, but is also new You can also open things Samsung mobile phone chapter, foldable to make it a more mainstream device.

So pour one preemptively for the Galaxy Note series. But also look to August 11th, where you can get a glimpse of the future where foldable phones are a sophisticated, serious and powerful device for work and play.

