Great Question Get $ 2.5 Million Seed Round To Facilitate Customer Survey TechCrunch





Customer surveys are invaluable to software companies, but there are many obstacles, such as finding the right group of people to survey. Great Question We want every company, regardless of size, to build their own panel to have a conversation. The startup, which was part of Y Combinator’s winter 2021 program, announced today that it has raised $ 2.5 million in seed funding.

Launched in February 2021, the Great Question and its client link tree, Honey book, With O’Reilly Media Boulevard .. platform interviews customers about product ideas and strategies, finds product and market suitability, and Used to conduct a usability study of UX design. Check the performance of the marketing landing page. Great Question Seed rounds were submitted by investors such as Funders Club, January Capital, Nomo VC and Twenty-Two Ventures. Angel investors like Warren Hogarth, co-founder of Empower Finance. John Williams, co-founder of Culture Amp and Pin. Jason Small, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Zendesk. Robbie Alan, a former Intercom Group product manager, also participated.

Prior to establishing the Great Question, PJ Murray and Ned Dwyer sold their last startup, the web developer marketplace Elto, to GoDaddy in 2015. Dwyer told TechCrunch that he hasn’t done much formal research on Elto. “We talked to our customers, but they were unstructured and inconsistent.”

However, after joining GoDaddy, they said: Suddenly we got a bigger audience, a bigger team, and an aggressive target. Murray and Dwyer also had the advantage of working with GoDaddy’s UX research team.

The two saw an opportunity to make the product development team more accessible to customer surveys. According to Dwyer, if a company outsources to a large UX research provider, the starting price can be $ 40,000 per year. The Great Question Freemium Pricing model, on the other hand, includes paid subscription plans for $ 49 and $ 199 per month.

The Great Question brings together almost everything you need for customer research, including research smart templates, prototype testing, scheduling tools, transcription, and more, so your team can easily share information. One of its most important features is a customer recruitment and filtering tool. Dwyer explained that many UX research firms sell access to panels they’ve already built. That is, clients often receive feedback from a group of relatively homogeneous people who are not their target customers. For example, college students or home parents who have completed a survey and registered to earn additional cash or gift cards.

Great Question builds a custom landing page where users can opt in to the panel to determine the types of surveys they participate in and how often they answer questions (for example, the platform automates rolling studies and asks different customer groups. I will send it to you. 2 weeks). Great Questions allow clients to integrate incentive programs such as Tremendous to reward participants with cash or gift cards. However, many of the people who participate in the survey through Great Questions are motivated because they want to talk about products they are already using or to know about future releases first.

Once the customer panel is created, Great Question will provide smart templates for surveys or interviews and automatically schedule their distribution. This saves the client time. For example, MainStreet approached a great question while preparing to release a product that modifies the onboarding flow. The startup, which allows small businesses to find and claim tax credits and financial incentives, didn’t have time to conduct a customer survey before launching. “Within 24 hours of signing up for the Great Question, I booked eight customer interviews. It was Christmas. I received the usability feedback needed to repeat the design before it went into production,” says Dwire. It was.

In an investment statement, Funders Club co-founder and CEO Alix Mittal said: “”

GreatQuestion Gets $ 2.5 Million Seed Round to Facilitate Customer Survey TechCrunch Source Link GreatQuestion Gets $ 2.5 Million Seed Round to Facilitate Customer Survey TechCrunch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://californianewstimes.com/great-question-gets-2-5m-seed-round-to-make-customer-research-easier-techcrunch/438737/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos