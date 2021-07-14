NEXTDC’s Brisbane data center provides a local Google Cloud interconnect point





NEXTDC’s B2 Brisbane data center in Queensland, Australia was named the company’s latest cloud interconnect location for Google Cloud this week.

B2 data centers are now providing low-latency, secure access directly to Google Cloud, improving the hybrid cloud capabilities of Queensland government agencies and businesses.

B2 offers two local Google Cloud interconnect points designed to increase bandwidth throughput, provide a better network experience than Internet-based connections, and reduce network costs.

According to the company, local access to Google Cloud eliminates the need for organizations to return Google Cloud workloads to Sydney via capital-to-capital or internet-based connections.

“Introducing these two Google Cloud Interconnect locations in B2 is an important step forward for Queensland,” said Craig Scroggie, CEO of NEXTDC.

“As the first locally available cloud access point in Queensland, it provides critical connectivity and geo-redundancy for the durability of cloud services in previously underserved markets. “

NEXTDC provides Google Cloud’s dedicated cloud internet that can be accessed via cross-connect. Alternatively, NEXTDC’s AXON interconnect platform provides access to the Google Cloud Partner Interconnect solution.

“Customers are even more focused on digital infrastructure and networks, and NEXTDC’s key role is to securely and directly interconnect the cloud and IT services that drive business growth,” Scroggie adds.

“Brisbane’s direct connection to Google Cloud through this new cloud location further extends the capabilities it offers to its customers, making it more secure, low-latency, and reliable as the move to the cloud progresses. , Provides easy-to-manage interconnection. “

Earlier this year, NEXTDC launched a carbon-neutral program in a data center called NEXT neutral. This program provides customers with Climate Active certified collocation solutions and encourages them to promote sustainability priorities.

“As an organization, we promised to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in our business and became Australia’s first data center operator certified by ClimateActive. The next step in our journey is , Expanding our own carbon offset program to our customers. We are very excited to invite everyone in the ecosystem to NEXT neutral and be able to offset 100% of our carbon emissions. “Scroggie says.

“Our customers, partners, and stakeholders are deeply interested in environmental sustainability and the future impact of the industry on the environment. We reduce the impact of data centers on the natural environment. I am devoted to that.

“Today, the data center industry is underpinning a huge boom in technology and information creation. All of this is underpinned by high-power-consuming computers and global networks. We have been demonstrated through NABERS, We continue to focus on the overall efficiency of our data centers. Contribution to 5-star efficiency assessments and global efforts in climate change management. “

