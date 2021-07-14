Firefox 90 has just-in-time support to unblock Facebook when users log in.





Image: Mozilla

Firefox 90 came out of Mozilla this week and one of the new features that arrived was better support for logging in using Facebook credentials when the browser is in strict tracker block mode or in a private window.

SmartBlock first appeared in Firefox 87, released in March, and provided a local stand-in for blocked third-party tracking scripts.

“These substitute scripts behave exactly like the original script to ensure that the website works properly. A broken site that relies on the original script does not lose functionality. We’ll make it loadable, “Mozilla said at the time.

One of the areas where SmartBlock failed was to support Facebook login buttons throughout the web. In a blog post, Mozilla explained that it was because Facebook trackers were on the list of trackers provided by partners, but this needs to be fixed in the updated SmartBlock 2.0.

“Before Firefox 90, if you were using a private browsing window,[Facebookで続行]When I clicked the button to sign in, the required third-party Facebook script was blocked, so[サインイン]Could not continue. “By Firefox,” the blog said.

“Now, Firefox 90’s SmartBlock 2.0 solves this login problem. Initially, all Facebook scripts will be blocked and privacy will be protected as before.[Facebookで続行]When you click the button to sign in, SmartBlock reacts like this: Quickly unblock your Facebook login script just in time for sign-in to go smoothly. ”

According to Mozilla, the new feature will work on “many websites” and Firefox will continue to block Facebook trackers on all sites where users are not logged in.

For Windows users, Firefox will be updated in the background and Firefox 90 will check for newer versions every 7 hours. To enable background updates, the user must allow the updates to be installed automatically and select the “When Firefox is not running” checkbox. This feature only works if the browser is installed from the installer and the language pack is not installed, rather than being unzipped from the zip file.

Mozilla has stated that it will gradually roll out this feature, but there is a napp.update.background.scheduling.enabled flag so that users can turn it on now.

Firefox on Windows also gets a about: third-party page that lists modules such as antivirus that can be inserted into your browser and cause problems.

Firefox 90 also supports fetching metadata request headers, allowing web apps to protect against some cross-site attacks.

“The HTTP request header Sec-Fetch-Site allows a web application server to distinguish between same-origin requests from corresponding web applications and cross-origin requests from attacker-controlled websites,” Mozilla said. Says.

“Inspecting the Sec-Fetch- * headers will eventually allow the web application server to reject or ignore malicious requests due to the additional context provided by the Sec-Fetch- * header family. In total. There are four different Sec-Fetch- * headers. Destination, mode, site, and user. Together, the web application can protect itself and its end users. [cross-site attacks].. ”

The latest version of Firefox finally marks the end of support for FTP in browsers, and most users who do not have a hardware-accelerated WebRender will use the software WebRender instead.

Related coverage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/firefox-90-lands-with-just-in-time-support-for-unblocking-facebook-when-users-log-in/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos