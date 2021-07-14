Protecting Google’s future developments from rising sea levels is expected to cost $ 122 million | News





The city of Mountain View plans to explode new offices and homes on the North Bay Shore, with densely populated new developments just off Bayland. However, new sea level estimates indicate that future developments are very likely to end underwater without flood protection, and it is unclear who will receive the high bills.

Earlier this year, Google announced a proposal to build 7,000 homes on the North Bay Shore, alongside a 3 million-square-foot office less than a mile from the bay. This is the largest single development proposal in the city’s history, complicated by the fact that it is in the lowlands susceptible to stormwater runoff and high tide floods. Protecting North Bay Shore real estate was previously estimated to cost $ 45.7 million, but city officials said last month that the cost had risen to $ 121.8 million. ..

Driving the high cost of flood protection is the revision of sea level estimates, which are projected to rise 23-42 inches by 2070 due to climate change. A 42-inch high-altitude climbing scenario complicates planning for the North Bay Shore. According to city officials, a long list of expensive projects, including levee and breakwater improvements, is needed to offset higher sea levels, almost all of which are unfunded.

The city’s director of public works, Dawn Cameron, said most could be paid by North Bay Shore taxpayers. The region has its own tax zone, the Shoreline Regional Park Community, which generates the income that the city uses primarily to fund the improvement of the North Bayshore. However, funding flood protection means that the city spends less cash on other facilities in the area, including parks and community spaces.

Laura Blakely, a board member of the Mountain View Wisman School District, was “shocked” by the $ 121.8 million price tag for a project that primarily benefits Google, reportedly generating $ 55.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021. I received it. ” .. If Google wants to build a house or office on the North Bay Shore, she said it has money.

“Google and developers should pay a fair share of the project, not only to fund the city with all infrastructure costs from coastline tax revenues, but also to leave only bread crumbs for Mountainview residents.” She said.

Imposing a funding obligation on Google is a difficult proposal. Developers typically need to offset the cost of infrastructure upgrades that are required as a direct result of the project. This includes traffic mitigation and more. However, Google’s development on the North Bay Shore is so large in itself that it cannot be linked to the global phenomenon of climate change and sea level rise.

Google indirectly bankrolls projects through Shoreline’s tax district. As the largest landowner in the region, North Bay Shore’s current and future developments generate tens of millions of property taxes each year and can be returned to flood protection projects. In addition, Google has vowed to work on building a project that takes sea level rise into account in its application.

The tech giant said that the shorebird master plan, which is the blueprint for its development, prioritizes development in the highlands away from the most vulnerable areas on the North Bay Shore and raises the floor height for all new construction. Stated. Google is also focusing on expanding Charleston’s flood reservoir. This bypasses floods during a storm and allows water to be stored in a safe place away from homes and offices.

To strengthen the company’s climate change endeavors, Google’s North Bay Shore development design was led by Australia-based contractor Lend Lease, which has a proven track record in developing projects that take sea level and temperature rise into account. I am. Holley Chant, Director of Sustainability at Google Development Ventures at Lendrease, said it was important to understand the climate and conditions of the region 40 to 80 years from now and design the building and surrounding communities.

She pointed to the development of a project called Clippership Wharf in eastern Boston as an example of future evidence of rising sea levels, where waterfront homes were built along the coastline of Boston’s harbor. Much work has been devoted to creating salt marshes, planting native species, and strengthening rocky beaches to act as a natural barrier to sea level rise, so much to weave it into the scope of the project. It didn’t cost anything.

“This wasn’t an extra cost, it was part of a strategy to create a beautiful site,” Chant said. “It’s not an additional cost, it’s just part of the development.”

When asked whether developers or local governments usually pay for flood protection infrastructure, Chant said he believes that regional approaches and public-private partnerships are the best solution possible. .. But the positive sign is that more and more developers are willing to incorporate climate resilience into their building designs from the beginning and prioritize it. Investors likewise recognize the value of a project that is actually sustainable.

“It’s part of a changing business for a more resilient future,” she said. “This is new, but we have the opportunity to hold these discussions to harness science and break down cost barriers. It’s all very well. Companies are committed to doing this. I will. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mv-voice.com/news/2021/07/13/protecting-googles-future-development-from-sea-level-rise-is-expected-to-cost-122-million The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos