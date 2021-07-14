How to watch live streams-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff July 14, 2021 10:05:28 AM IST

Oppo plans to launch the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 65G smartphones in India today.

The Oppo Reno 6 5G is touted as India’s first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. Oppo has also already confirmed that it supports ultra-fast FHD + 120 Hz display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a main camera up to 108MP.

Performance that redefines expectations. 17% higher AnTuTu score *. Supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Welcome to India’s first # MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset using only OPPOReno65G. # MostAwaitedReno # OPPOReno6Series

* Comparison with MediaTek Dimensity 720 pic.twitter.com/HhLwsT0w5P

OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 12, 2021

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

22% faster CPU. 13% faster GPU. 12.5% ​​faster AI. * You can expect flagship level performance with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 of OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G released on July 14th. # OPPOReno6Series #MostAwaitedReno

* Data is from MediaTek and is compared to Dimensity1000 + pic.twitter.com/Ab58NzDXUH

OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2021

It has also been confirmed that both the Reno 65G and Reno 6 Pro 5G come with the 65 W SuperVO OC 2.0.

Always charged to stay ahead. Get India’s No. 1 Battery Charging Technology with # OPPO Reno6 Series with 65W SuperVOOC 2. 4 hours video playback with 0.5 minutes charge, full charge with 35 minutes charge! Released on July 14th. #MostAwaitedReno pic.twitter.com/tGuVip0Z1q

OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 10, 2021

In addition, the Reno 6 series teaser reveals that the quad camera setup on the back of the smartphone allows real-time professional video editing while shooting with SoLOOP products.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 6 5G Released: How to Watch Live

The launch event will start at 3:00 pm India Standard Time and will be livestreamed on Oppo’s social media channels, including YouTube.

In addition to smartphones, at today’s launch event, Oppo will also unveil a blue variation of its flagship EncoX true wireless Bluetooth earphones alongside Reno 6. TheOppo EncoX’s true wireless earphones integrate the expertise of Scandinavian audio giant Dynaudios.

Explore redefined acoustics under the blue sky or next to the blue sea. Enjoy an easy listening experience with the dynamic new blue OPPO Enco X. # OPPOEncoX Available from July 14th. pic.twitter.com/gLgK0YXaZP

OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 12, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/oppo-reno-6-pro-5g-reno-6-5g-launch-event-to-kick-off-at-3-pm-ist-today-how-to-watch-livestream-9804261.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos