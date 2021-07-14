Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra Camera Review





Xiaomi has released Mi 11 Ultra, a top-of-the-line smartphone that competes with its expensive flagship. What surprised me was the camera module on the back. The Mi11Ultra offers a total of three excellent cameras (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) with a super zoom of up to 120x and a periscope telephoto sensor that records 8K video. 1920fps super slow motion video. Here’s what you have to say about the camera in the Mi 11 Ultra camera review:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Camera Specifications Camera: Triple Camera (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP) Sensor: Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 (50 MP), OmniVision OV48C CMOS (48 MP) Pixel and Sensor Size: 1.4m Pixel Size (2.8) m 4-in-1 superpixel) and 1 / 1.12 inch sensor size (50 MP, 0.8 m pixel size (1.6 m 4-in-1 superpixel)) and 1 / 2.0 inch sensor size (48 MP, 0.8 m pixel) Size and 1 /) 3.4 inch sensor size for 20 MP front Opening: f / 1.95 (50 MP), f / 4.1 (48 MP), f / 2.2 (48 MP), f / 2.2 (20 MP front) Optical Camera Shake Correction (OIS): Yes Electronic Image Camera Shake Correction (EIS): Yes Technology: Dual Native ISO Fusion, Dual Pixel Pro, Staggered HDR, 64-Point Laser Auto Focus, Hardware OIS Rear Flash: Triple LED Function: Dual Video, Magic clone, VLOG, movie effects, long exposure, night mode, pro mode, AI, HDR10 + video recording, etc. Video recording: up to 8K @ 24fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps, 240fps, 480fps, 960fps , 1920fps (super slow motion), 1080p @ 30fps (front), 720p @ 120fps (front) Front camera: 20MP Front flash: N / A Special Function: 1.1 inch AMOLED SELPHY display (rear)

The Mi 11 Ultra has camera settings that look very advanced, not to mention its bulky specs – Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and 12GB RAM. There’s a huge camera module on the back for easy attention. This gorgeous little display hangs behind you and you can see the notifications at a glance. The rest is a pure camera setup.

There are two large sensors. One is 50 MP, the other is 48 MP, and the third camera is another 48 MP telephoto lens with a 120x super zoom. Xiaomi may have been able to use the 108 MP camera, which is currently trending in the smartphone market, but Xiaomi seems to focus on quality, not numbers. In our opinion, these cameras could be better than the mainstream 108MP cameras. According to Xiaomi, the 50 MPG N2 sensor is the largest smartphone camera sensor in the world to date.

Moving on to camera specifications, 50 MP f / 1.95 1.4m pixel size (2.8m 4-in-1 superpixel), 1 / 1.12 inch sensor size, 8P lens, dual native ISO fusion and dual pixel pro technology, staggered Has-Supports HDR, 64-point laser autofocus and hardware OIS.

The 48 MP, on the other hand, is a periscope telephoto camera with an aperture of f / 4.1 and a whopping 120x digital zoom consisting of a 10x hybrid zoom and a 5x optical zoom. It uses a 7P lens, supports OIS, and has 0.8m pixel size (1.6m 4-in-1 superpixel) and 1 / 2.0 inch sensor size. The other is the same 48 MP f / 2.2 with a super wide-angle lens with a 128 degree FOV.

The 50MP camera uses Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensor, while the 48MP camera uses the OmniVision OV48C CMOS flagship sensor. On the front is 20MP for video calls and selfies. The secondary display can also be used to take a selfie with the primary rear camera.

108 MP HM2 sensor (Mi 11X Pro), 50 MP GN2 sensor (Mi 11 Ultra) Mi 11X Pro (left), Mi 11 Ultra (right)

The Mi 11 Ultra has three cameras, but it’s powerful enough to carry a quad camera, not to mention features that play an important role. The camera app has features such as Magic Clone, Dual Video, VLOG, Movie Effects, Long Exposure, Night Mode, Pro Mode, AI, as well as all the standard modes you’ve seen so far. Great for camera lovers. With the MIUI camera app.

Speaking of video features, this phone can capture 8K video at 24fps, 4K video at 60fps, 1080p video at 60fps, 120fps, 240fps, 480fps, and 960fps, 1920fps in super slow motion mode.

The quality of the camera shows that the image looks very crisp, the colors are close to neutral, and it works reasonably well in sunlight. Wide-angle cameras look great, macro cameras look great. It only works in wide-angle mode. You need to zoom or get closer to the object for perfect macro photography.

The quality of the camera is very good and the image quality provides vibrant colors, fairly stable white balance and proper dynamic range. To be honest, it’s worth checking out the camera sample attached below.

Xiaomi Mi11 Ultra Camera Sample 1920FPS Super Slow Motion Video Sample Conclusion

The Mi 11 Ultra features one of the most comprehensive camera packages that highlights the Periscope telephoto sensor with 120x super zoom, 8K video recording, and ultra-slow motion at 1,920 fps. Its powerful camera technology, outstanding camera quality, and camera app with features make it a valuable high-end camera smartphone in the flagship category.

