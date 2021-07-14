Realme Book laptops coming soon: specifications, features, designs, Indian prices, and everything you know so far





Realme established itself with a short stint of its existence. The brand gained popularity for its affordable mid-range smartphone products, but now there are many other products besides smartphones. It’s clear that Realme is looking to expand its product portfolio. Since then, the brand is preparing for the launch of the brand’s first laptop, the Realme Book.

This laptop was teased last month when the Realme GT 5G was launched in Europe. Little is known about laptops, but leaks helped us get a lot. Also, a new leak has completely revealed the Realme Book. This laptop looks very similar to a MacBook with a matte aluminum finish and a large trackpad. In addition to the design, some specifications have also been revealed.

The Realme Book will be available in August of this year. Given the impending launch, we’ve decided to elaborate on everything known about the Realme Book so far.

RealmeBook specifications and features

–Realme Book live photos were procured by Android authorities prior to the announcement on June 15th. And now, a month later, Giznext worked with Onleaks to raise suspicions about RealmeBook rendering. Courtesy we have a decent idea about laptop design.

–Realme’s European and Indian CEO Madhav Seth also made fun of this laptop on his Twitter channel. It gives us a little glimpse of the next product peeking out of the office envelope. This is primarily to show off the slim profile of future laptops.

-But it’s not. Wang-Wei Derek, Vice President of Realme and Product Director of China, shared a photo of Realme. The image is blurry, but it does provide a decent idea of ​​what the device will look like.

Photo Credits-Giznext, Realme Book Rendering

-The leaked rendering clearly shows that the next RealmeBook is heavily influenced by the MacBook. It is displayed with a matte aluminum finish with the Realme logo on the lid. In addition, the display has a minimal bezel with a slightly thicker lower bezel. It has an island-style keyboard, a dedicated power button, and a large trackpad. In addition, the power button is expected to act as a fingerprint reader for authentication.

-As far as the ports are concerned, the Realme Book has a 3.5mm audio jack and USB-A port on the right and two USB Type-C ports on the left. The leak shows that it has an aspect ratio of 3: 2 and a size of 307 x 229 x 16 mm.

–Some specifications of RealmeBook have also been revealed. According to Leak, a 14-inch FHD LED anti-glare display will be included. This laptop can be equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core-i3 or Intel Core-i5 CPU. The laptop will still run Windows 10, but Realme has confirmed that it is compatible with Windows 11.

Realme Book Release Date

The Realme Book was teased during the launch of the Realme GT 5G in Europe. Since then, fans have been waiting for the release date to be official. The official launch date has not yet been announced, but according to Leak, the laptop will arrive in August.

Realme Book India Price

The price of the Realme Book has not yet been revealed. However, laptops should be affordable, given the brand history of device pricing. According to the report, the Realme Book will be available with a starting price of Rs 40,000. At this price, the Realme Book could be a strong rival to the Mi NoteBook 14.

