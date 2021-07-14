Mass Ten Space System Moon GPS: Developed moon navigation and positioning system. How does it work?





The Masten Space System will soon develop the Moon’s “GPS”. It has the ability to navigate and position the lunar surface well. This helps astronauts and astronomers navigate the Earth’s natural satellites. This is in contrast to the previous method of flying almost blindly when going there. Moreover, satellites are different from the structure of the Earth, which makes it a different technology.

Navigating the moon is not as easy as people do on Earth. Initially, the compass is not as effective as the home planet because of the different magnetic forces of the moon. This will greatly help NASA’s next Artemis Moon mission to achieve its goals there without getting lost in the process.

Masten Space Systems “Moon GPS”

(Photo: Masten with screenshots) Masten’s lunar navigation and positioning system.

As mentioned earlier, the Moon has different properties and is made from its home planet, which makes it different from the Earth’s GPS and Global Positioning System. Perhaps Masten Space Systems needs to create a moon satellite for GPS. This allows astronomers to better read the moon’s moons and navigate the surface of the moon.

According to a Masten Space press release, the Air Force Research Laboratory’s AFWERX program has awarded the Phase II SBIR contract to the company. It focuses on the development of lunar navigation and positioning systems that may break through in terms of future lunar missions.

“Establishing a shared navigation network on the Moon can reduce spacecraft costs by millions of dollars, increase payload capacity, and improve landing accuracy near the most resource-rich sites of the Moon.” Said Matthew Coons, Vice President of R & D. Developed in Masten.

Also read: NASA’s SLS Mega Rocket is preparing to bring people to the Moon in 2023

Moon Navigation, Positioning: How important is it?

Kuhns emphasized the importance of having a lunar moon navigation and positioning system. It is primarily focused on giving astronauts and astronomers easy time to carry out missions. That said, this task is very important and can help enhance future missions, as people know.

Ventures create shared navigation technologies that can help everyone involved in the moon have a better experience in arranging different parts and areas.

According to TechCrunch, the cost of going to orbit and space missions is lower than before. But Masten’s upcoming technology could help make it even more affordable.

Are all space agencies interested in the Moon GPS from Masten?

Masten’s Vice President of Research and Development said Moon GPS would be useful to anyone who wants to take part in a mission to the Moon.

That said, it may be a matter of the international space community who can use the lunar navigation system, despite being from Masten.

Related article: “Name the Artemis Moonkin Challenge”: NASA is preparing a test dummy for the next lunar flight

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isaiah Richard Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/262831/20210713/jeff-bezos-blue-origins-gets-faa-approval-july-20-launch-new-shepard-mission.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos