Accenture Acquires Wabion to Accelerate Cloud First Strategy with Enhanced Google Cloud Features





Esslingen, Germany and Olten, Switzerland-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has established Wabion, a Google cloud service boutique headquartered in Esslingen, Germany and Olten, Switzerland, with offices in Munich. Agreed to acquire. Cologne and Lausanne. A team of over 60 professionals will join the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group, which is part of Accenture Cloud First. The terms and conditions of the transaction have not been disclosed.

As a Google Cloud service provider, Wabion offers a full range of consulting and implementation services for Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace solutions, including integration, development, licensing and training. Founded in 2004, Wabion works with established companies and digital natives for cloud migration, cloud-native app development, building new cloud-based solutions, online collaboration and employee productivity. We have been working on the introduction of Google Workspace. Wabion is a Google Cloud Premier partner and is well known for its deep expertise in innovation and technology development on Google Cloud.

Karthik Narain, Global Leader of Accenture CloudFirst, said the cloud is where all the breakthrough innovations are happening today, and the cloudfirst strategy helps every corporate master change quickly and at scale. It states that it can be done. Wabions’ market-leading Google Cloud skills further enhance Accenture Cloud First and continue to combine the best of Google’s human-centric design and innovation with Accenture Intelligence.

Frankley Mensperger, market unit leader at Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, said the acquisition of Wabion has enhanced both global and local cloud-first capabilities, creating more value for clients across the region. He said it will be able to accelerate digital transformation. Combining Wabions expertise with Accenture’s industry knowledge and end-to-end business transformation experience, DACH market clients can leverage Accenture’s Google Cloud Business Group’s vast resources plus local talent. Will be.

As part of Accenture Cloud First, we will extend the impact to new markets and the industry as a whole by further developing and expanding services specific to Google products, from cloud platforms, data and machine learning to cloud security and cloud automation. Wabion’s partner.

Last year, Accenture created a new multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals, Accenture CloudFirst, and invested $ 3 billion over three years to rapidly expand the capabilities and services of cloud services. Announced. Accenture CloudFirst integrates a wide range of enterprise cloud expertise to enable clients in all industries to accelerate digital transformation and rapidly become a “cloud-first” business for greater value at speed and scale. I will help you to do it.

The acquisition is subject to normal termination conditions.

About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with cutting-edge capabilities in the digital, cloud and security sectors. Combining unmatched experience and expertise across over 40 industries, we offer strategic and consulting, interactive, technology and operational services. All of this is enhanced by advanced technology and the world’s largest network of intelligent operations centers. Our 569,000 people serve clients in more than 120 countries every day, fulfilling our commitment to technology and human ingenuity. We embrace the power of change, create value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities, and share success. Please visit www.accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, the forward-looking statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. .. Use, expectations, intents, plans, projects, beliefs, estimates, positioning, prospects, and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements contain many risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties, and other factors identified below are amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following risks: Accenture and Wabion cannot complete or not complete a transaction within the expected time period, depending on the capabilities of the parties that meet certain completion conditions. Transactions may not achieve Accenture’s expected benefits. Accenture’s performance has been severely impacted and could be severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the future. Accenture’s performance has been and will continue to be adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions, and the impact these conditions have on the level of business and activity of our clients. It can be adversely affected. The Accentures business has a significant impact on a company’s performance as it adapts and expands its services and solutions to respond to continuous changes in technology and products, as well as significantly reducing such demand and responding to the evolving technological environment. May be given. If Accenture is unable to maintain a balanced supply of skills and resources to the demands of clients around the world and to attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, corporate business, corporate professional utilization, And the business performance of the company can be significantly reduced; Accenture has legal, reputation, and financial risks if the company cannot protect its clients and company data from security incidents and cyberattacks. You may face. The markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive and Accenture may not be able to compete effectively. Accenture’s profitability can be the result of a company failing to obtain a favorable price for a service or solution, a company failing to remain competitive, a cost management strategy failing, or experiencing delivery inefficiencies. Failure to meet certain agreements can result in a significant reduction. Depending on the target or specific service level; changes in Accentures tax levels, audits, investigations, tax procedures, or changes in tax law or its interpretation or enforcement are significant to a company’s effective tax rates, operating results, cash flows and finances. It may have an adverse effect. Tone; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees can depend on market reputation. As a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse businesses and its ever-expanding growth strategy in key markets around the world, the company is vulnerable to certain risks. If the company becomes legally liable, the Accenture business could be seriously adversely affected. Accenture works with government clients to expose the company to the additional risks inherent in the government’s contract environment. Accenture’s operating results can be severely adversely affected by exchange rate fluctuations. If Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company may not be able to meet its business goals. If Accenture fails to manage and develop relationships with key alliance partners, or to predict and establish new alliances in new technologies, it can adversely affect a company’s performance. Accenture may not succeed in acquiring, investing in, consolidating, entering a joint venture, or selling a business. If Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights, or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe on the intellectual property rights of others, or if a company loses its ability to use the intellectual property rights of others. It can have a negative impact on your business. Accenture’s operating results and stock prices can be adversely affected if effective internal controls cannot be maintained. Changes to accounting standards or estimates and assumptions made by Accenture in connection with the preparation of consolidated financial statements may adversely affect business performance. Accenture may not have access to additional capital on favorable terms or at all and may dilute shareholder ownership of the company if the company raises equity capital. Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity in connection with the establishment of a legal entity in Ireland. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in Accenture’s latest annual report, Form 10-K, under the Risk Factors heading and other documents submitted or submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements in this news release are only stated as of the date of publication, and Accenture may update the forward-looking statements made in this news release or make such statements in actual results or Accenture. We are not obligated to adapt to changing expectations.

Copyright2021 Accenture. all rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

