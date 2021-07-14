



Google was fined 500 million ($ 590 million, 425 million) on Tuesday for failing to negotiate a price with a news publisher to use their content from French competition authorities.

In April last year, regulators ruled that French antitrust and copyright laws require compensation to French publishers for the use of article excerpts on Google News by American search giants. did. Google was given three months to calculate how much to pay the publisher. Even now, more than a year later, the license agreement has not been signed, and Google “has not started negotiations in good faith.”

The FCA president said in a statement that if authorities impose an injunction on a company, the letter and spirit must be respected and applied with caution. Unfortunately, this was not the case in this case.

First of all, Google’s negotiations with publishers and news agencies cannot be considered to have taken place in good faith … in doing so, Google has been asked several times to discuss rewards in concrete terms. Refused to do. Current use of content protected by neighboring rights.

Currently, the FCA has approved the Chocolate Factory 500m and has given it two months to negotiate with a French publisher. If the web giant continues to plunge after this point, it will be fined up to 900,000 (more than $ 1 million or about 767,000) per day until it complies with FCA requirements. Google is expected to participate in negotiations with some of Francis’ largest news publications.

The 500m sanctions take into account the extraordinary severity of the observed violations and Google’s actions further delaying the proper application of neighboring rights legislation. It aims to better take into account the value of content from publishers and news.”Institutions included in the platform” warned Decilva

“The authorities will be very cautious about the proper application of that decision, as default can lead to regular fine payments.”

I asked Google for comment. If you get a reply, we’ll update the story.

