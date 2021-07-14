Google announces new integration with GoDaddy web store to expand e-commerce opportunities





As part of its ongoing commitment to expanding its e-commerce services and responding to growing interest in online shopping, Google today announced a new partnership with GoDaddy. cost.

According to Google:

“GoDaddy sellers can now search, shop, image search, and find on YouTube with just a few clicks. With this integration, GoDaddy sellers can Google their products without leaving GoDaddys. You can upload to, create free lists and advertising campaigns, and see performance metrics. Online store. “

As Google points out, this process allows GoDaddy e-commerce merchants to create paid Google Shopping lists. This list can be viewed in various Google apps and tools.

“If you’re selling in the United States, your free list will appear in Google Search, Google Image Search, Google Shopping tab, Google Image Search, Google Maps, and Google Lens search results. If so, the approved products will be: Google Search,[ショッピング]It will appear on tabs, Gmail, YouTube and the Google Display Network. “

GoDaddy users can build smart shopping campaigns within the GoDaddy dashboard. This allows you to take advantage of Google’s automatic matching tools to display your product list in front of users searching for related items within your app.

As mentioned earlier, this is the latest in Google’s enhanced e-commerce push, and the platform also announced a similar integration for Shopify merchants in May. According to Google, the size of online product catalogs has increased by 70% compared to last year. The number of merchants on the platform has increased by 80%. This is the result of an increase in online shopping activity due to the pandemic, but as a move to help retailers trying to shift their focus within the pandemic, Google made all bills for Google Shopping’s product list in April last year. Was abolished.

And Google remains an important platform for many to start the discovery process, and in every form has proven to be a very attractive attraction for online retailers. This will improve Google’s shopping utility and allow you to keep that in mind. So even if other apps (such as Facebook) are trying to expand their e-commerce footprint.

Google also aims to facilitate more product discoveries through image-based search, while providing a way for retailers to link their loyalty programs with Google-based purchases. Google is also working to add new reminders to users of previous shopping activities using a new module in Google Chrome that highlights open carts that users have left on the web.

Combining these prompts can serve as a powerful way to maximize sales for sellers connected to Google’s detection system. This makes it worth remembering this new GoDaddy integration.

To connect the GoDaddy list, the user must link the product catalog through Google’s Merchant Center. This will synchronize the list between the two surfaces. This will allow you to build Google campaigns and optimize your list of different Google surfaces.

Learn more about the update.

