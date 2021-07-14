The SCSAs Innovation Challenge targets the growing and vibrant technology sector of Saskatchewan





The Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association (SCSA) is confident that innovation will help identify and eliminate safety hazards in the Prairie building industry.

Through a partnership with state innovation Saskatchewan, the central government agency responsible for innovation priorities, SCSA embarks on a competition called the Innovation Challenge, identifying industry hazards and ultimately reducing injuries. I have found a company or individual that I can offer. ..

SCSA President Colin Puller is unaware of how dangerous it is for someone to get injured before doing it (to perform a task) and really to deal with it. Because I didn’t have a good plan. ..

Pullar said the contest, which is open to technology start-ups, entrepreneurs, researchers and students, recently attended 12 stakeholders at a briefing. The candidate list of applicants will be evaluated at the end of summer before the winner is selected.

The winner will receive up to $ 10,000 to work with SCSA to develop ideas over a 16-week stay.

Pullar states that the Safety Association is an open idea to mitigate the risks from the use of artificial intelligence to augmented reality. The solution may be adjusted to recognize physical or psychological dangers.

The winner may offer something new and something you’ve never heard of before, but instead the solution could be to add a twist to an existing idea that fits the SCSA situation. Pullar says there is.

Innovation is born there.

As a good example, he suggests that someone might have an idea that extends current software that identifies objects through photos and images. For example, he points out that phone apps that help builders recognize dangerous goods and conditions on their site can improve production and mitigate risk.

Another idea, Pullar, is that tools such as retinal scans can be used to assess a worker’s readiness and fatigue for a task at hand.

He said he was hoping for something pretty substantive (early next year), adding that it might not hit the market right away.

We hope that it has great expectations that it can be implemented fairly quickly and incorporated into (member’s) businesses and other companies.

SCSA has approximately 10,000 members in the state.

Pullar calls the association’s board very forward-focused and open to finding ways to use technology to be more productive in safety practices.

COVID probably accelerated much of this.Many companies (members) want to reduce paperwork, make it faster, and make workers’ information more accessible, he says.

That’s why SCSA has developed a mobile app that contains some of the top 40 issues facing the industry.

In a press release, Saskatchewan’s Minister of Innovation, Jeremy Harrison, said: The Innovation Challenge is a great way to take advantage of the growing and vibrant technology sector in Saskatchewan. Further increase the safety of construction workers throughout the state by developing innovative solutions to identify hazards.

The Innovation Challenge is a recurring initiative, but this is the first time it has been directed to the construction industry.

