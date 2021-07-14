Ultra-thin glass is used in Google’s “Pixel Fold”, and it is going well for the 2021 release





Google’s first foldable Pixel smartphone seems to have improved in design, and the company is using Samsung to supply ultra-thin glass (UTG) layers to foldable 7.6-inch devices that may be launched this year. It is said that

MacRumors Concept Rendering

According to a new report from The Elec, Google is just one of several mobile makers currently trying to secure UTG orders from Samsung, the exclusive supplier of glass. Xiaomi, Honor, and OPPO are all believed to be running on foldable phones with UTG.

Samsung’s original 2019 Galaxy Flip used polyimide film, but the unfolded screen is susceptible to display creases and panel breakage, and the company’s subsequent (in) folding smartphone, the 2020 Galaxy Z. Both Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 used UTG. The latter seems to work under coercion and prove that you can bend almost anything if you make it thin enough.

This report is in line with February’s previous proposal that Samsung is developing a foldable OLED panel for supply to Oppo, Xiaomi, and Google. Last month, The Elec also reported that Samsung would manufacture foldable displays for Google and other vendors in October, proposing the release of “Pixel Fold” in the fourth quarter of this year.

A document leaked in August 2020 suggested Google plans to release a foldable pixel phone in the fourth quarter of 2021. In 2019, Google confirmed that it was developing a technology that could be used with foldable devices, but at that time the company was downplaying the prospect of actually launching foldable devices, “A clear use case is I haven’t seen it yet. “

However, Google is developing software that needs to run on all Android foldable devices, so there are clear advantages when it comes to foldable hardware and software integration.

Market research firm Omdia expects foldable OLED sales to reach US $ 2.1 billion this year, up 203% from 2020. Most of the revenue is expected to come from Samsung Display’s foldable panels, but Apple doesn’t seem to make a firm decision. Earlier rumors about whether to launch a foldable smartphone suggest that Apple has requested Samsung to sample a foldable display for testing on future iPhones.

Samsung has historically been Apple’s leading supplier of OLED screens for the iPhone. The glass used in today’s foldable mobile phones is actually manufactured by German manufacturer Schott, and while US-based Corning has emerged as a UTG player, Korean companies fold as UTG suppliers. We intend to dominate the expression display market.

Apple has been known for working on foldable display technology over the last few years, has filed multiple patents on this technology, and rumors are circulating about LG’s potential involvement.

Samsung’s involvement and Apple’s repeated order proposals provide a more specific suggestion that work on the foldable iPhone continues quietly, with some rumors released as early as 2023. Suggests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/07/14/google-pixel-fold-on-track-2021-release/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos