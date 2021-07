Inter Milan expands contract with Lenovo to include sponsorship on the back of the shirt

Chinese tech companies partnered with Inter for the first time in 2019.

Posted: July 14, 2021 Posted by: Ed Dixon

The first deal between Inter and Lenovo is reportedly worth € 3 million a year. Collaboration continues its efforts to evolve Inter into a digital entertainment company, while AC Milan has oppo as a mobile partner. Announced

Serie A champion Inter Milan has expanded its contract with Chinese tech company Lenovo to become the club’s back-of-shirt sponsor.

The pair first teamed up in July 2019 and Lenovo was nominated as a global technology partner for Serie A costumes. As a result, the company has provided clubs with a number of products that help improve Inter’s technical resources.

Lenovo’s first deal also included branding of Inter’s training kits. The company’s logo is now displayed on the back of Inter’s jersey for the 2021/22 season. Lenovo will also continue to provide technical support. It states that Inter represents an important step in the process of “evolving into a digital entertainment company.”

The financial terms of the expanded sponsorship have not been disclosed. The Italian press Calcioe Finanza reported that the first agreement between Inter and Lenovo, signed by June 2022, was worth € 3 million (US $ 3.5 million) annually.

Intel President Steven Zhang said: “We are honored to announce an upgrade to this partnership, which reflects the success of the collaboration since its launch two years ago.

“Technology and innovation are important values ​​for us. The values ​​we believe in are essential to engaging with the new generation. Continuing this partnership is a great way for us to continue working towards this goal. It represents an opportunity. Like Inter, Lenovo has a proven track record of success and an ambitious vision for the future. We are proud not only to integrate our partnership, but to take it to the next level. . “

Intel will announce a new shirt front sponsor to replace the tire brand Pirelli. According to Sky Sport Italia, Nerazzurri has reached an agreement with blockchain-based fan engagement platform Socios.com to fill vacant inventory.

Meanwhile, Inter’s rival AC Milan has signed its own sponsorship agreement with a Chinese company and announced the smartphone brand Oppo as a mobile partner.

As part of the deal, Oppo Italy will work with Milan to create joint exclusive events and initiatives aimed at “connecting and inspiring fans of all sports, technology, innovation and style”.

This partnership adds another European heavyweight football class to Oppo’s portfolio. This includes the LaLiga club Barcelona, ​​where Oppo is one of its global partners in transactions running through the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

“AC Milan is a modern and innovative club that shares some features with the dynamic and world-renowned brand Oppo,” said Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s Chief Revenue Officer. .. “That’s why we are proud to welcome Oppo to the Milan family and we are confident that we can show our values ​​through joint initiatives.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/inter-milan-lenovo-kit-sponsors-ac-milan-oppo-mobile-partner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos