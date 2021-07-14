Kazushige Nojima wrote a scenario for FINAL FANTASY X-3





In the latest issue of Famitsu, there are interviews with Tetsuya Nomura, Motomu Toriyama, and Kazushige Nojima, who talk about the possibilities of FINAL FANTASY X-3. This news is due to translations from Ryokutya and aitaikimochi. When talking about the title itself, Nomura told Famitsu that Nojima had already written a potential FFX-3 scenario, but the concept has been put on hold for now. Toriyama goes into more detail, the current main project is FINAL FANTASY VII Remake, and the chances of making FINAL FANTASY X-3 will not be considered until the remake project is complete.

As for the project itself, FINAL FANTASY VII Remake is just the beginning of a major remake of the beloved game, and the next article, called Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 or FF7R-2 by fans, has already worked on Square Enix. It has been. The 2020 FINAL FANTASY VII Remake was re-released on PlayStation 5 in June this year under the title “FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade”. Intergrade has expanded the ending of the main game with intermissions. This is a collection of two new episodes featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, who was originally an optional party member in the 1997 title. Intergrade reviews can be found here. Here’s more about why the release of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake on PlayStation 5 was so great.

FINAL FANTASY X and FINAL FANTASY X-2 are some of the most beloved games in the series. This tells a lot, given the number of games in the FINAL FANTASY series. The X-3 has been demanded and expected for quite some time, and the various parts of the released X can be used to put together ideas about what the third entry involves. Nojima wrote a novel titled “Final Fantasy X-2.5: Eternal Price” released in 2013. There was also an audio drama titled “Final Fantasy X -Will-” that he wrote. Both of these are most likely to lead to somehow potential FINAL FANTASY X-3, and especially in the latter case, there is room for more exploration. After all, I can’t wait for the day when FINAL FANTASY X-3 will actually be available decades after FFX-2. You have to wait for the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake project to complete!

