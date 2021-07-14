Instagram users will be able to perform security checks on their accounts.Method is as follows





Instagram has introduced a new security check feature that helps users keep their Instagram accounts secure. Measures have been taken to increase the security of the accounts of users who have already been compromised.

When users log in to Instagram, they will see a popup if their account has been compromised in the past. The popup prompts the user for a security check.

Security checks then guide people who may have had their accounts hacked and the steps necessary to protect them. This includes checking login activity, checking profile information, checking accounts to share login information, and updating account recovery contact information such as phone numbers and emails.

In addition, Instagram has some other recommended steps that anyone can take to make your account even more secure.

If you’re using WhatsApp with two-factor authentication enabled, you’ll be able to use WhatsApp numbers to protect your account in certain countries in the coming weeks. Alternatively, you can enable the two elements using a phone number or an authentication app such as Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator.

Update Phone Numbers and Emails Make sure that the emails and phone numbers associated with your device are up-to-date. These steps allow you to recover your account even if the information is changed by a hacker.

Instagram Never Sends DMs Instagram claims that more and more people with malicious account DMs are trying to access sensitive information such as account passwords. You may be told that your account is at risk of being banned, that you violate Instagram policies about intellectual property, or that your photos are shared elsewhere. These messages are often fraudulent. Instagram has confirmed that it will not send DMs.

If Instagram wants to contact you about your account, they will set up[Instagramからのメール]We will contact you via the tab. This is the only place to find direct and genuine communication on the app.

Users reporting suspected content and accounts can post individual content to Instagram by tapping the three dots above the post, holding a message, or accessing the account and reporting directly from their profile. You can also report.

Enable login requests If you set up two-factor authentication on Instagram, you’ll be alerted when someone tries to log in to your account from a new device or web browser. These alerts indicate the device and its location where the login was attempted. You can immediately approve or reject requests from devices that are already logged in. Also,[設定],[セキュリティ],[ログインアクティビティ]You can always view the list of devices that have recently logged in to your Instagram account. If you do not recognize your recent login, you can log out of that location or device.

