The W3C has been pushed to lobby developers.Google slaps fine

Encounter between W3C and ad tech drama

The W3C is negotiating the tricky influx and attention of its members as it becomes an increasingly important stakeholder in online advertising. This is because browser operators such as Chrome, Apples Safari WebKit Group, Microsoft Edge and Mozilla are W3C native and use default ad blocking tools to disable cookies and web tracking for greater control over digital ads. Because it is. Recently, ad tech companies, web publishers, and data vendors have flooded the W3C (especially the Improving Web Advertising Business Group) to lobby browser developers. There is boiling tension in these working groups. Ad technicians and publisher advocates are frustrated because they have no real power to influence change and can only express their opinions. W3C members who pay all these new membership fees will change their composition, just as the IAB changed from a publisher-first industry association to an organization representing all online advertising members. Therefore, browser developers and privacy advocates need to work harder to raise their views. The W3C’s spirit of transparency, with accurate public minutes and recordings, also adds to the excitement. The IAB controversy arose primarily in separate meeting rooms, but the W3C feud aired like dirty laundry. There are more in the protocol.

Pay Newsies

Google was supposed to make a deal with a new French publisher when it displayed a fragment of their article in search results. But it wasn’t. As a result, Francis competition officials have fined Google $ 393 million for the breach and ordered it to begin trading with news publishers. Recently, Google has a contract with Le Figaro and Le Monde, but not with Agence France-Presse. Google told The Wall Street Journal that it was disappointed with the decision and acted in good faith. Australia passed a similar law in February, requiring Google and Facebook to pay publishers when news content is displayed on the platform.

OOH D & I ROI

Data-driven optimizers are finding reasons to prefer diversity and inclusiveness-themed advertising over traditional stock images. According to the campaign report, data from two major OOH ad operators, Clear Channel and JCDecaux, have shown that tests with gum brand Trident and car company Buick show ads with different models and comprehensive messages. , The purchase intention after the campaign improved by 21%. According to Jennie Roper, Head of Insights at OOH Agency Kinetic, brands need to take some attitude, not just plan physical demographics. Inclusive marketing is not only the right thing to do, it also motivates you to buy and unleashes the purchasing power of your now-nearly neglected advertising audience.

But wait, there’s more!

Sharethrough has announced dynamic video captions for programmatic video advertising. [release]

Facebook’s ad targeting is backed by the Apples iOS 14.5 AppTracking Transparency framework. [MediaPost]

NBC used the advertising server Innovid for its advertising management and measurement services during the Tokyo Olympics. [release]

Tribeca Enterprises has acquired creative brand studio M ss ng Peaces. [release]

Federated learning: the next big step in data sharing [Medium]

The brand is cautious following the Supreme Court’s ruling on NCAA athlete sponsorship. [The Drum]

You have been hired

Mediastruction has appointed Jenna Umbrianna as Partner and Chief Development Architect. [release]

Facebook has hired former ACLU lawyer Manar Waheed to join the civil rights team. [Law360]

