SVVSD Hosts STEM Camp at Innovation Center – Longmont Times-Call





About 50 junior high and high school students spend a week learning about robotics, cybersecurity and programming at the STEM camp at the St. Brain Valley School District Innovation Center.

To offer classes, St. Brain Valley has partnered with the University of Colorado at Boulder and Northrop Grumman Corporation. The Northrop Grumman Foundation sponsors the Cyber ​​Patriot Youth Education Program, which hosts an annual cyber security contest.

Junior high school student Luke Grainer takes a picture of the Enigma machine. (Cliff Glasmic / Staff Photographer)

The school district offers cybersecurity classes during the school year through the Innovation Center and Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), a program focused on cybersecurity at Silver Creek High School in Longmont. I will.

The one-week summer program is in its fourth year. Virtually all camps were held last summer. This year, three of the four camps have met in person, and the fourth is online. They are taught by St. Brain Valley and CU Boulder teachers with the help of St. Brain High School students employed by the Innovation Center.

Axel Reitzig, Innovation Coordinator at the Innovation Center, said the overall goal is to improve student technology literacy.

“It’s under the hood of technology that is part of the structure of our lives,” he said. “They can be designers and problem solvers.”

The camp also includes daily speakers, a virtual tour of CU Boulder, and a presentation for parents on Friday.

“We want to show them how what they do in the camp applies to the industry,” Reitzig said.

On Tuesday, a guest speaker from the National Security Agency talked to students about cybersecurity and reverse engineering software and showed them a working German Enigma cryptographic machine. The machine was used in World War II, and information obtained from Allied analysts helped resolve the Enigma message and shorten the war by as much as two years.

NSA historian Paul Marynowski talks about the Enigma cryptanalyzer used by Germans in World War II. (Cliff Glasmic / Staff Photographer)

NSA historian Paul Marynowski emphasized the importance of diversity in the field of technology and said it took people from different countries and backgrounds to break the Enigma norms.

“The Enigma was very important to the war effort,” he said. “Looking at the Enigma process, we know that diversity can help us win. Bringing new experiences helps us solve more difficult problems better and faster. “

In the “Internet of Things” class, students used Micro: Bit or minicomputers to create a smart greenhouse while learning about networks of connected devices. The mini greenhouse, planted with sprouting pea seeds, includes a small solar panel, a thermometer and a water pump.

MaiVu, a class teacher working at Altona Middle School during the school year, said she hopes that students will be able to grow food in space when building greenhouses.

“Hopefully this will help stimulate their interest,” she said.

In the Cyber ​​Security Basics class, students learn the basics of security before testing their skills in the Cyber ​​Patriot contest. CU Boulder’s Applied Mathematics and Computer Science faculty and students teach virtual classes covering artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science.

The fourth class uses the Misty II model to introduce students to social robots. On Tuesday, they learned some of the ways social robots can help people, such as learning new languages ​​and improving communication skills, before using block coding to start programming robot conversations and movements.

Jacobroberts, a teacher at the Innovation Center, also talked about using a human-centered design process.

“If you don’t start with that person, you can’t really understand the root of the problem we’re trying to solve,” he said. “You need to come up with a solution to that person’s needs.”

The ultimate goal is to create a fun program for robots to assist teachers, such as dance, which students can learn as a brain break.

Daniel Goodman, a seventh grader at Longmont’s Soaring Heights PK-8, said he loves cybersecurity classes.

“You can spend time with people like me who know the inside and outside of the computer and talk to them about it,” he said.

Grace Gruber, a sixth-grade classmate at Boulder’s Manhattan Middle School, added: You’ve learned a lot about cybersecurity and coding. “

Alondra Cabrera, an eighth grader at Longmont’s Timberline PK-8, said he had little experience with robots and learned a lot before taking social robot classes.

“It’s cool,” she said. “At least I’m doing something, and I’m not just at home.”

Ellie sisters Taylor Edwards (2nd grade) and Kylie Edwards (8th grade) also said they wanted to do something during the summer and applied for a robot class. They were thinking of building their own robot, but decided that the class was easier.

“We are really interested in robots,” said Taylor Edwards.

