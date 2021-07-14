What is Roku?What you need to know about popular streaming sticks





10,000 hours / Getty Images

A recent CBS News poll found that only 45% of Americans still watch TV using cables or satellites. If you also want to cut the code, consider Roku.

A Roku device is a small streaming box or streaming stick that connects to your TV. They have placed streaming content from Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Disney +, etc. (requires a subscription) in one easy-to-find location on the TV screen. You’ll also have access to free content, including over 150 channels available for free on Roku Channel and over 250 channels available for free on Pluto TV.

(Note: CBS Essentials and PlutoTV are both subsidiaries of Viacom CBS.)

Roku boxes and streaming sticks are popular not only for those who want a high-tech upgrade to their old TV, but also for those who are looking for an easier interface. Some TVs already have Rokutech built in.

Roku creates a variety of models, so choosing the right model is not always easy. But that’s where CBS Essentials comes in. If you want to try Roku, here’s how to choose the best streaming box, streaming stick, or Roku-enabled TV for your needs.

Roku Express 4K + Roku via Amazon

Enjoy 4K image quality and audio control via Siri, Alexa, or the Google Assistant, which allows you to search the entire channel and turn on subtitles with the affordable Express 4K + Streaming Box. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience and includes a premium HDMI cable to connect your Roku to your TV. Roku Express 4K + doesn’t require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. Some Roku devices support older TVs with A / V inputs, but they don’t.

“We finally got the app we wanted, and we no longer have to worry about running out of storage on our TV,” says reviewer Lotte. “It’s very easy to set up and use. The remote control is very simple and easy to learn.”

Roku Ultra Roku via Amazon

Powered by the new quad-core processor, the Roku Ultra is the fastest and most powerful media player the company manufactures. In addition to all the features of Express 4K +, it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It works on both wireless and Ethernet ports and comes with headphones for private listening. If you lose your remote control, you can press a button on your streaming device and the remote control will make a sound. You can use the connected Bluetooth streaming device to play music, podcasts, etc. on your TV.

“We found that Dolby Vision (provided by many Netflix originals) outperforms standard HDR,” says reviewer Gary. “If I’m not too bothered to get the best image quality, getting Dolby Vision may not be important to you.”

Roku Streambar Roku via Amazon

Streambar combines a Roku streaming device and a soundbar all in one. The sound uses Dolby audio technology to automatically reduce the volume of loud commercials and increase the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku creates add-on wireless subwoofers and wireless speakers that pair with Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

“I bought [the Roku Streambar] Amazon’s customers have solved the audio problem because their compact design and LG TV’s audio mix made it impossible to watch movies. You can now watch a movie without turning up the volume of the conversation or turning down the volume of the action sequence. I also like the upgradeability of this device with wireless speakers and a subwoofer. I am confident that this will continue to be useful. “

Roku Streaming Stick + Roku via Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick + features a long-range wireless receiver and is capable of Bluetooth streaming. In addition, all the features of Roku Express 4K + are included in smaller, easier-to-hide devices. Instead of connecting to your TV by wire, connect directly to the HDMI port. Please note that the Roku Streaming Stick + must be connected to a power source via either a TVUSB input or a wall outlet.

“I don’t have the same bells and whistles as my Roku Ultras … but again, I paid them almost twice as much,” says reviewer K. Kluger. “This Stick + is much cheaper and offers essentially the same user interface and playback performance.”

Roku Express Roku via Amazon

Roku Express is an affordable option for those with older TVs. Keep things simple with HD quality. Standard remote and HDMI cables. Connect with standard wireless. It still works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

“I finally decided to buy it to keep the TV relevant,” says reviewer Mike T. “Most of the 2011 TV apps stopped working and were limited in functionality. I’d like to buy them a few years ago.”

TCL 50 inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV TCL (via Amazon)

Some TVs already have Roku built in. For example, this 4K Smart Roku TV is available in 45-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes. Simple remote. The 85-inch model can be purchased in combination with the TCL soundbar for an upgraded sound experience.

“I’m not dissatisfied with the price,” says reviewer Ross K. “Sound, image quality, ease of setup, digital antennas, and all the other advertised features have exceeded my expectations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/essentials/what-is-roku-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-popular-streaming-stick/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos