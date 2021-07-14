Bloomberg: Apple is asking suppliers to build 90 million “iPhone 13” units by the end of 2021





Almost two months before the announcement, Apple is asking its suppliers to speed up the production of the next-generation iPhone. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the company plans to ship 90 million so-called “iPhone 13s” by the end of this year.

To quote a source familiar with the issue, as mentioned in the report, Apple typically orders about 75 million new iPhones during the September-October-year-end launch period. However, we would like to increase production by 20% this year.

The main reason for ordering more iPhone units is that the company believes that this year’s phone sales will grow as COVID-19 vaccination progresses around the world. This is also the second iPhone update to support 5G networks, which could force more people to upgrade.

Bloomberg, who had previously revealed several details about the next-generation iPhone, emphasized that this year’s model changes will be “more gradual” when compared to the iPhone 12 announced with its new flat-edged design. I will.

The iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) is the same size as the current generation and will continue to be available in the 5.4 “to 6.7” range. Codenamed D16, D17, D63, D64, the company is expected to maintain two entry-level models and two more advanced models known as the “Pro” lineup.

The report confirms that at least one of this year’s new iPhones will have an LTPO display and can offer variable refresh rates. Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 Pro, like the iPad Pro, will be the first to feature a 120Hz display. The external design is pretty much the same, but Apple is working on a smaller TrueDepth camera to reduce the size of the notch.

The next-generation iPhone will also include camera upgrades, including improved optical zoom and new video recording capabilities. The new system-on-chip (SoC) maintains the same six cores as the A14 Bionic, but with improved performance. According to Bloomberg, Apple is testing an iPhone version with Touch ID at the bottom of the screen without a notch, but these features aren’t expected in 2021.

