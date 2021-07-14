Kindle Vella is Amazon’s new interactive reading experience, available only on iOS for some reason.





Kindle Vella sounds like a pretty innovative project in a world where novels and other book formats dominate the industry. Vella wants to give authors the option to publish short, interactive stories created for mobile devices in a serialized format. All mobile devices, do you ask? No, with unexplained movement, only iOS users can fully enjoy this innovative new format. Vella is not available in the Kindle Android app.

As Amazon explains, Vella is part of the Kindle Direct Publishing Program (KDP), which allows independent authors to publish their work for free, both digitally and in paperback. The Vella story consists of easy-to-digest chunks of 600-5,000 words, and the first three episodes are available for free (if you’ve heard the concept of “chapter”, this episode-based format is You should be familiar with it). If you want to know how the story lasts, you have to buy or get a bundled token (Microtransaction, Yeah!) On Amazon.com and the iOS Kindle app and pay to unlock the story There is an Android app.

Kindle Vella Feature Tagging: Readers can use tags to browse specific topics and genres and find stories. Following: When readers follow the Kindle Vella story, they will be notified each time a new episode is released. Thumbs up: Readers can keep their thumbs up for each episode they like. Favorites: Once a week, readers who purchase tokens receive favorites to award the stories they enjoyed the most during the week. Amazon will feature your favorite articles in the Kindle Vella store so that other readers can find popular articles. Author Note: Authors can talk directly to readers at the end of the episode to share story insights and behind-the-scenes content. Share: Readers can easily share their favorite Kindle Vella stories with friends from their mobile phones via Twitter, Facebook and other social channels, or via email or text.

Amazon first published this format to its creators three months ago, but now there are already “tens of thousands of Kindle Vella episodes across dozens of genres and micro-genres.” Virginia Milner, Product Manager for Kindle Vella, said. Includes many new works by best-selling authors such as “Audrey Carlan’s witty romance, marriage auction, Hugh Howey’s memoirs, Death and Life, CG Cooper’s fascinating thriller, Darling Hope” I will.

Its value isn’t completely locked out, as it looks like you can use the Vella story on Android using your browser. But it’s why international giants from companies like Amazon feel the need to save a few valuable dollars by not promising to properly implement the new experience on all relevant mobile platforms. I’m sorry. It’s not just the company that does this (remember that Instagram, Snapchat, and Clubhouse all started out as iOS-only apps?), But this is an unnecessary villain because the Kindle is well established at this point. I feel like. It may also indicate that Amazon is not fully committed to the new format. This is a shame for authors who devote their resources to Vella.

If you want to check your Kindle Vella yourself, please visit amazon.com / kindle-vella. Currently, this format is only available in the United States. And did you mention that it is only accessible via a browser and iOS Kindle app?

