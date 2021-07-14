Nokia XR20 coming soon: specs, features, Indian pricing, and everything we know so far





The Nokia XR20 seems to be the next smartphone in the brand’s launch pipeline. Recently discovered on multiple lists and benchmarks, it suggests that it’s about to go on sale. Brands are now stepping up to make fun of their devices with Twitter handles. The tweet reveals the back of this smartphone and confirms that it’s coming soon. Nokia also says that you don’t need a case for this device. Its identity has not been confirmed, but this upcoming device may be the Nokia XR20.

The device in the photo appears to have a plastic back and has a unique splatter design. You can also see it having a circular camera module with an optical system equipped with ZEISS. Nokia hasn’t revealed any more about this smartphone, but the leak helped us get a lot. The device will be available on July 27th. To keep you up to date, we’ve decided to elaborate on everything we know about the Nokia XR20.

Nokia XR20 Specifications and Features

–Nokia made fun of the next smartphone launch. Nokia says you don’t need a case for it, so this should be a rugged device. Nokia hasn’t revealed the name of the smartphone, but the smartphone could be the Nokia XR20. This rumored device has been seen on many lists lately, so it’s safe to claim that it’s the same device.

–Nokia XR20 was first discovered on the Russian e-commerce website, followed by a list of Geekbench, TUV Rheinland, Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance. A smartphone with model number TA-1362 was discovered on the website of a Russian retailer, revealing the key specifications of the smartphone. In addition, the list of Bluetooth SIGs details model numbers TA-1362, TA-1368, and TA-1371 and are considered to be different variants with the same name.

-But that’s not all. The device has recently been listed on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Geekbench. The former revealed that the device will bring dual-band Wi-Fi AC and Android 11, while the latter announces that the Snapdragon 480 SoC will power the Nokia XR20.

–Twitter teaser image shows the back design of the device. It seems to be made of plastic with a splatter design. In addition to this, the rear has a circular camera module with a quad rear camera. The front panel is not on display, but it is assumed that the device has a central punchhole display like the Nokia X20.

-According to the Russian e-commerce website, the Nokia XR20 will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. I also learned that the Snapdragon 480 SoC powers smartphones. This is combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In the camera division, the Nokia XR20 has a dual camera setup on the back that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary shooter. On the other hand, the front is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. But that may not be true, as the bullied photo reveals a quad camera setup.

-In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and USB-Type C. Finally, the website reveals that the Nokia XR20 will ship with a 4630mAh battery.

–The Nokia XR20 may be a follow-up or redesigned version of the Nokia X20 released earlier this year. It has a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC, an octa-core SoC clocked at 2 GHz. The chipset is further combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

-In terms of optics, the Nokia X20 features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. .. On the front, on the other hand, is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies.

-The device finally gets a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side for authentication. A 4470mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging powers this smartphone.

Release date of Nokia XR20

Nokia made fun of the new device on its Twitter channel. This device has been confirmed to arrive on July 27th. The name of the device is still unknown, but the leak suggests that the device is a Nokia XR20.

Nokia XR20 India Price

The Nokia XR20 needs to be a midrange device like the Nokia X20. There is currently no information on the price of this device. However, we know that the Nokia X20 starts at € 349 (Rs 30,000). Prices in India are usually cheaper than prices in Europe. With that in mind, we expect the Nokia XR20 to cost less than Rs 20,000.

