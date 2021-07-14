Realme X7 Pro gets Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update in India





Realme X7 Pro has a stable version of the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 update in India. There is no mention of the Android security patches bundled with the update. It comes with new personalization options, high efficiency, system settings, launcher settings, system and privacy settings, as well as many other new features in Realme X7 Pro. The smartphone went on sale in February, and the Android 10-based Realme UI is ready to use. The Realme X7 Pro display has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Realme X7 Pro update change log

The Realme X7 Pro (review) update was announced through a post on the Realme community forum. With this update, many changes have been made to Realme smartphones, including personalized settings, allowing users to change the smartphone UI. You can also create new wallpapers using the colors in your photos. The UI also supports third-party app icons on the home screen. In addition, the UI also has three new dark mode settings: Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle.

Realme also adds high-efficiency settings that allow users to drag and drop text, images, and files from floating windows or between apps in split-screen mode. The edit page in the smart sidebar has also been optimized. Users can now combine two or more folders or delete one permanently with the launcher on their smartphone. Drawer mode gets new filters such as name, installation time, frequency of use, etc.

As for the system settings, you can now create a tone tune by linking multiple songs in succession to create a single melody. You can now also set the silent mode period. Realme X7 Pro also receives automatic brightness and vibration optimized for text input and gameplay. In addition, you will also get the weather animation.

Users can also take advantage of the game’s immersive mode to reduce in-game interference. Users can also change how the Game Assistant is called. Realme gives users the option to share their personal hotspots with others using QR codes. HeyTap Cloud can now back up your photos, documents, and system settings for easy migration to your new phone. Users can choose the type of data to back up or restore, as well as make multiple backups on their smartphones.

The Realme X7 Pro camera has an inertial zoom feature that makes zooming smoother while shooting video. In addition, the camera also has a grid and level function for shooting video. The Photos app receives the cloud sync feature for photos in Private Safe. The Photos app also receives updated editing features with better algorithms and more markup effects and filters. Finally, Realme adds a sound amplifier to your smartphone to amplify soft sounds and soften loud sounds while wearing earphones.

The build version of the update is RMX2121_11.C.03, and Realme will initially be open to a limited number of users. More extensive deployments will take place at a later date. There is no information about the size of the update, but it is recommended to update your smartphone while connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and charging. This update will be released automatically over the air.

Can Realme X7 Pro take over OnePlus Nord? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

