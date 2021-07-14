There is no first wireless earphone to be released early at the StockX auction





Ears (1) Early prototype of headphones. (Credit: None)

If you want to buy Nothing’s transparent wireless earphones first, the company will start auctioning the first 100 units next Monday, July 19th.

The strategy is definitely unconventional. So far, nothing reveals the final look of a product called “Ear (1)”. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s startup has just revealed that headphones have active noise canceling capabilities and usually sell for $ 99. As a result, participants will bid on something that is still mysterious.

The auction takes place at 9am Eastern Standard Time on StockX, the most well-known website for resale of sneakers. Headphones are available at a much higher price than the standard $ 100 price, as there are no restrictions on bids.

Ears (1) No images were sent to make fun of the final look of the product.

“We are honored to have Nothing ear (1) first, as no high-tech product has ever been launched on StockX,” Nothing co-founder and marketing director Akis Evangelidis said in a statement. Stated.

“We only auction on StockX, which means the community has the opportunity to buy ear (1) faster than anyone else and before it’s fully released,” he added.

In other words, only enthusiastic fans should apply. The auction is set to end two days later, July 21, at 8:59 am EST. Each auctioned unit will be stamped with a number from 1 to 100 in order of final selling price.

The company plans to begin shipping to the winning bidders on July 27, and has no plans to reveal all of its ears (1) at an online event on its website. Meanwhile, startups have posted some new images that make fun of the final look of the headphones.

