Google Meet’s one-hour limit is back, but there’s a new personal hierarchy for those who need more time





We’re back at Google Meet’s one-hour time limit, but with the addition of a new Google Workspace individual hierarchy, small business owners can enjoy longer calls when they need them.

As reported by a friend of Android Central, Google announced Workspace Individual in June, but didn’t provide much detail about what it offered. It turns out that this hierarchy is now aimed at “individual business owners doing more, appearing more professionally, and better serving their customers.” This tier is clearly designed for a single business, allowing you to enjoy more than an hour of meetings, as well as access to noise cancellation, small meeting rooms, shareable bookings with Google Calendar, and more.

VPN deal: $ 16 for lifetime license, $ 1 or more for monthly plan

Google has lifted the one-hour call limit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as the world continues to recover, the company has decided it’s time to reinstate the limit. If you are talking for more than 55 minutes, you will be warned that it will end soon.

Google Meet group calls are still one of the best options for those who want to stay in touch, and if the one-hour limit is an issue, you can always end one call and start another. I will. However, if you have access to additional features, be sure to consider upgrading to a new personal plan.

For Google Workspace individuals, you can learn everything on the Google Workspace website.

Want to get the most out of Google Meet? These are the perfect headphones for working from home that we have come across.

