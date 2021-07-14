Tecno has confirmed that it will soon begin setting up a quad camera in India, a smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trend July 14, 2021 18:25:00 IS

Tecno soon launched a new smartphone in India, which is why it launched the teaser. The latest teasers have confirmed that phones have a high capacity battery of 7,000 mAh. The teaser posted by Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Trassion Holdings India, doesn’t explicitly mention Pova 2, but the image attached to the tweet is launching Pova 2.

Incredible power, endless possibilities for young India! To help consumers maintain the need to stay connected, we’ll soon launch a new TECNO smartphone with an incredibly powerful 7000mAh battery. # TECNO # StopAtNothing #incrediblepower pic.twitter.com/U46Z7n6T6p

arijeet talapatra (riArijeetT) July 12, 2021

Tecno has confirmed the existence of a huge 7,000mAh battery, but it’s not yet clear when the phone will go on sale in India. However, it may start immediately.

The company hasn’t disclosed any other details. But since the phone is already on sale in the Philippines, we have an idea of ​​what it looks like.

The Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 6.9-inch FHD + LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chip and Mali G52 GPU. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it can be further expanded via a memory card.

On the front of the camera are four rear cameras: a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP AI lens. There is an 8MP front camera.

As mentioned above, it is backed up by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 11 with HiOS. In addition, it comes with regular connection options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG and FM radio. The Tecno Pova 2 has polar silver, power blue and dazzle black color options.

No pricing has been announced, but My SmartPrice reports that the Pova 2 is a low-priced phone and is expected to fall below Rs 15,000 to compete with the Realme 8, Poco M3 Pro 5G and more. .. ..

