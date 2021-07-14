EA-issued FIFA 22 statement clarifies machine limitation issues on PC





Prior to the release of FIFA 22, EA issued a statement clarifying the issue of machine restrictions on one PC player pre-ordered via Steam.

Pre-orders for FIFA 22 were released on Sunday, July 11, 2021 after the release of FIFA 22, but players who tried to pre-order the PC version of the game on Steam would buy one in FIFA 22. It was stated that there was an activation limit for the machine in.

Basically, this is because if you buy either FIFA 22 Standard Edition or Ultimate Edition for PC on Steam, the game can only be installed on up to one machine, so the game PC and you buy the game completely. Laptop despite the fact that it did.

However, after many Twitter users noticed a strange state of the Steam platform regarding FIFA 22 pre-orders, EA issued a statement to clarify the situation.

EA has provided Deexerto with an exclusive statement, and Game Outlet has published the full statement on its @ UltimateTeamUK Twitter account.

“You can see that there is no one machine limit on a PC via Steam,” EA told Deexerto.

“This was incorrectly listed and the restriction has been lifted.

“Thanks to the community for apologizing for the confusion and noticing the error.”

PC players can now pre-order FIFA 22 via Steam without having to worry about installation restrictions on a single machine, no matter what the current terms and conditions state.

FIFA 22 will be released worldwide on Friday, October 1, 2021, and the game will be available on Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia, and PC.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X / S Standard Edition FIFA 22 is 69.99, while the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S Ultimate Edition FIFA 22 is 89.99.

FIFA 22 is the latest game in EA’s popular FIFA video game franchise and is also the first FIFA game to feature HyperMotion technology. This is a new feature that EA says will provide the next generation consoles and Stadia with the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience. ..

Players who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 in the next or current generation will have four days of early access and will be able to play the game starting Monday, September 27, 2021.

Players who have purchased FIFA 22 on PS4 / Xbox One Ultimate Edition can upgrade to the next generation version of the game for free, but this is not available in Standard Edition.

Both editions of the game come with pre-order bonuses such as Team of the Week 1 Player items, Kylian Mbapp Loan items, FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, and Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

However, Ultimate Edition also offers pre-order bonuses such as FUT Heroes Player items, Ones to Watch Player items, 4-day Early Access, dual entitlements, and 4600 FIFA points.

