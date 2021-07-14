Frontline Support: Technology to Help Fight COVID-19-Med-Tech Innovation





Navenio CEO Tim Weil commented on the role of technology in the fight against pandemics.

With over 60 million vaccinations in the UK, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased again as restrictions have been relaxed, and we are now on another wave. In addition to this, the long-term impact of COVID-19 will continue to be faced by hospitals and medical teams as they address the untreated portion caused by the pandemic and plan for future turmoil.

Managing a pandemic requires rapid innovation. It is clear that technology has addressed this and COVID-19 has had a significant positive impact on accelerating changes throughout the ecosystem. Now is the time for private and public health systems to reassess traditional processes to support teams and their patients.

Impact of pandemic knock-on

A total of 12.2 million patients are waiting to begin treatment in the hospital, according to the Minister of Health. This is the highest number since the record began in August 2007. This number reflects the scale of needs that are not met by a significant portion of the waiting list, and these patients should not be urgent. Lower priority care. Returning to capacity is not easy as the patient is catching up with the untreated portion and the team is still upset by the effects of COVID-19.

Nonetheless, the pandemic sheds light on the active role of technology in helping healthcare teams address the challenges they face. As an example, virtual GP bookings were rolled out rapidly last year, providing patients with much needed support during the blockade. It used to take months, and in some cases years, for such a process to get into full swing. Now that perceptions are beginning to change, it’s time to consider other ways technology can support medical teams looking to increase efficiency and capacity.

Medical team support

Our healthcare team needs more support than ever before to be able to cope with the tensions they have, so it’s important that the entire organization is equipped with the necessary tools. Technology supports public and private medical teams in a variety of areas, including porters, cleaning, catering, and asset search. This will make hospitals data-driven, give teams more confidence in managing their resource burden, and ultimately improve patient care.

The hospital environment has changed dramatically over the past year, and the team is faced with the safe treatment of patients with COVID-19 while allowing non-COVID patients to receive treatment. There are two challenges. For example, infrastructureless location technology is one of the easiest and most effective ways to keep hospital staff from moving between zones. It helps people at the forefront by localizing team members who support the flow of patients in hospitals. This was previously not possible in large hospital buildings.

Going forward, this will not only help address the effects of the pandemic, but will also be very important in supporting the team in case of a possible third peak at the end of summer.

Healthcare innovation

During the pandemic, perceptions of technology changed dramatically. Previously skeptical of its use in this sector, it has proven to be a lifeline in providing critical support when needed, and further innovation is more important than ever. ..

As outlined in a recent Public Policy Projects report, it’s time to continue the pace of digital transformation by addressing inequality and investing in people as well as technology. A major step forward in 2021, the pandemic opens up new opportunities for change. Now you can use the tools to feel that your team is better supported, operate hospitals and medical facilities efficiently and effectively, and ultimately prioritize patient care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/latest-medtech-insights/support-on-the-frontline-how-technology-is-helping-the-fight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos