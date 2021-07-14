How Super Mario 64 games sold for $ 1.56 million at auction.





On Monday, Heritage Auctions sold an unopened copy of the 1996 Nintendo 64 game Super Mario 64 for $ 1.56 million. According to the auction house, there are 16 bids and the final price is the highest ever in one video game. Vintage video game trading has been booming for the past three years, especially during the pandemic, but the selling price has shocked and annoyed veteran collectors.

New world record for video game sales! The sealed Super Mario 64 was sold at @ HeritageAuction for $ 1,560,000. See Sophie Duncan’s phone. pic.twitter.com/grpeoJPxjy

— TommyNoel (@TommyNoel) July 11, 2021

Donald Rock Jr., owner of the collection site Columbia Comics, states that I and many others in the field were amazed at these results. Looking at the collection market since the pandemic happened, it exploded. You will think the money will be a little tighter, but the opposite is true. To look at the sale of Super Mario 64, Brock states that the first comic book sold for $ 1 million was Action Comics # 1 featuring Superman’s debut in 2010. It has reached a selling price of $ 1 million. The first baseball card sold for over $ 1 million was the 2000 T206 Honus Wagner. The card was printed in 1909, so it was 91 years old at the time of sale. In contrast, the Super Mario 64, still 25, soared to over $ 1 million at the auction on Monday. It’s a very short time to reach that apex, Brock said.

There are several trends that have converged to support this rapid rise in vintage video game speculation. For example, a large delegation of comic book collectors has moved into this area over the past few years to diversify their investments. Also, there seems to be a tendency among crypto investors to cash and collect video games. Josh Hamblin, owner of the SideQuest Games store in Portland, Oregon, said that if cryptocurrencies are very strong, game purchases tend to increase somewhat and may be modified slightly as they go down. His business consisted primarily of people who came to buy some games to play on the weekends, but recently collector items have become a significant part of the store’s revenue and more. I noticed that I was spending time. Mr. Hambrin also said that collectors are usually people in their late 30s or 40s who grew up in these games and now have additional money to play with some collectibles.

The most priced titles are usually Nintendo games from the 1980s and 1990s, especially NES console games released in 1983. As with comic books, famous franchises such as Super Mario, Zelda, and Pokumon are most coveted. Super Mario 64 features Mario’s first 3D rendering, but the character appeared in numerous console games before that and first appeared in Donkey Kong. This, coupled with the fact that there are fewer titles than Super Mario 64, has confused many collectors as to why they have exceeded the $ 1 million cap. Hambrin said it was really shocking that it was this game. The N64 Mario gets a bad rap with many collectors as it’s not a great game. He said he expected the NES game The Legend of Zelda, which had just sold for $ 870,000 at the auction on Friday, to be more valuable than the Super Mario 64. For the Nintendo 64 Mario, it could have been the driving force behind the high selling price.

Indeed, given that Super Mario 64 has already sold well over a million and there are definitely more valuable titles, it’s possible that this isn’t just the 7-digit video game auction. If this is the real price, there is a legendary copy of The Legend of Zelda that should sell better. There is a really high-end sticker sticker Mario that should sell any more, Brock said. There are other copies of the game, which are early prints of these popular franchises, and if this trend applies, they should sell for over $ 1.5 million. One of the main reasons for the soaring prices of these vintage video games is that many unsealed versions are for sale. Unlike collectibles like action figures, there is traditionally no culture that keeps video games from being hurt, and in most cases people buy to open and play games. Therefore, there is now more imbalance between the supply and demand of unsealed vintage video games.

So what about video games worth hundreds of thousands of dollars or more? It is highly unlikely that any of these collectors are actually playing these games. Rather, they are waiting to keep them as trophies in their personal collections or resell them for profit at a later date. In either case, the game should remain untouched. Copies for sale are often evaluated based on their condition by companies such as WataGames, which evaluated Super Mario 64 cartridges at auction on Monday. To keep the game in good condition, collectors often store the game in a bank safe deposit box or plexiglass case. The game should be protected from UV rays. Ultraviolet light can cause fading of the package design and reduce its value. Oxidation is a nightmare for collectors, so a dry-bulb temperature controlled room is best. For example, Hamburg recalls purchasing a collection of 200 sealed PS1 games from Georgia, but the humid climate rusts the staples that organize the game manuals, which is dramatic to the condition. It had an impact. Mario’s most dangerous enemy could be moisture, not Bowser.

