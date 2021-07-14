That day-The “BlueTech” project sought $ 1.5 million in funding





Groton and New London entrepreneurial project supporter Thames River Innovation Place, funded by the public-private network CTNext, is seeking a fifth-year proposal that covers a total of up to $ 1.5 million in matching funding.

The Request for Proposal notes that the project to revitalize the regional “Blue Tech Economy”, which means a maritime technology project targeting economic activity around the Thames River or Long Island Sound, will be prioritized. This may include projects related to the Navy, electric boats, or offshore wind power.

While TRIP has identified the Blue Tech project as its core, it is also exploring two peripheral categories of projects that unleash its potential as a local entrepreneur and boost community vigor.

The deadline for letters of interest is July 30th, and the deadline for proposals is August 13th. Additional dates and submission requirements are available at thamesrivernnovation.org/rfp.

“The Innovation Places dollar is aimed at raising startup seeds,” said TRIP Secretary-General Liz Pasqualini. She expects her fifth-year portfolio to include both funding for new projects and additional funding for existing TRIP funding projects.

4th year project in progress

Pasqualini said some projects had plans but had to pivot for COVID-19 and were late to start and use the allotted amount. This includes funding for the development of the Thames Innovation Center and the Avery Point Research Center.

The Thames River Innovation Center is the name of the East Connecticut Chamber of Commerce’s proposal for startup incubators, coworking spaces and office facilities in downtown New London.

The Chamber of Commerce and TRIP have responded to a request for proposal that is currently closed for partners who have “successful past success in operating successful coworking facilities and / or providing incubation / accelerated programming for startups.” We are considering the submission.

The request for proposal noted that the Chamber of Commerce is working to identify a suitable space of approximately 24,000 square feet and that its own office will be centralized.

According to Pasqualini, the Innovation Center was initially funded with $ 420,000 in the third year and the unused portion of $ 380,000 was carried over to TRIP’s fourth year portfolio. She said most of the money was reserved for space acquisition and possible refurbishment.

Tony Sheridan, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, said the coronavirus pandemic “puts our plans on hold” as the Chamber of Commerce shifts its focus to supporting and informing members. Stated. But he said the Chamber of Commerce would find a suitable place for an innovation center.

The fourth-year portfolio also includes $ 100,000 for the National Undersea Vehicle Technology Institute, a partnership between the University of Connecticut, the University of Rhode Island, and the Electric Boat, to pursue research and development facilities on the University of Connecticut campus at Avery Point in Groton. It is. That assignment hasn’t been used yet, Pasqualini said.

The portfolio also includes funding Spark Makerspace to help move from State Street to Union Street.

Other fourth-year projects include the Women’s Business Development Center program to support entrepreneurial military spouses. Regional marketing efforts by seCTer and the City of New London. Improved lighting, landscaping and signboards at Hodges Square in New London.

According to Pasqualini, the fourth year project will begin at different times and will end on September 30, 2021, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

