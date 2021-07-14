The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD eliminates the need for motion control





It is impressive how versatile one analog stick is.

This is my biggest point after playing the Nintendo Switch Remaster of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword for 20 hours. In its first release in 2011, Zelda’s games were billed as built from scratch for the Wii, using a specially upgraded version of the console’s motion control remote as the basis for combat, exploration, and almost everything else. it was done. You can still see the wreckage of the game’s design philosophy migrating to the Switch, but after playing with both the motion-controlled Joy-Cons and Pro Controller, how well Skyward Sword holds up and how much motion control It’s shocking to feel extra. When they were the ones that defined the game in 2011.

Go back to the analog stick to the right. One of Skyward Sword’s greatest features, both in the original and in this version, is an eight-way slash system that allows the link to attack enemies from different angles. Originally, the player had to swipe the Wii remote in the corresponding direction. The analog stick on the right handles it now. It also handles camera controls, targets weapons such as slingshots and gust bellows, throws bombs (both top and bottom related to some puzzles), plays the goddess harp, performs spin moves, and speeds. Raise. swimming. That’s a lot. And analog sticks handle it all really, really well.

Image: Nintendo via polygons

The eight-way slash system sometimes made fighting in the Skyward Sword a little tricky. Enemies always like to defensively push their weapons closer to their face, so they need to slash their weapons in a particular direction. But what do you know? It’s fun to see if Dekubaba opens his mouth horizontally or vertically and arrange the correct attacks accordingly. Now that I’m using analog sticks, the fighting feels very sharp and I like not only mashing one attack button each time I encounter it, but also changing direction.

Directing an attack with the analog stick on the right also feels more accurate than swiping the controller. Also, even if the Joy-Cons motion control is better than the original Wii remote, I don’t want the Legend of Zelda to map every movement to the screen. While playing with Joy-Cons, I realized that I had a habit of doing diagonal slashes when I was going to do right-to-left slashes. It’s really my fault, but I think it’s better to approximate my analog movements to the game than to track me waving exactly.

Combat isn’t the only thing that makes you feel good with the right analog sticks. In the fourth dungeon, Ancient Cistern, you’ll get a whip. If you are using Joy-Cons, you need to flick them to crack the whip. I did that a few times and flicked the switch with the new Links weapon and turned the knob. But then when I switched to the Pro Controller, I felt cool by using the right analog sticks to do the same. Using that whip to dismantle a giant six-armed golden idol, and then lying on it with its own giant sword, was satisfying without waving my hand. I didn’t miss the motion control at all.

That’s a big deal. A TV commercial for the Wii version of Skyward Sword suggested that the Wii Remote creates a strong connection between the player and the iconic Master Sword and Hyrian Shield. This game required an accessory called the Wii MotionPlus. This has improved the motion tracking function of the remote control. If there was a game that proved that Wiis as a whole could improve Nintendo’s biggest franchise, that was it. When I see one analog stick completely disable the pitch (OK, two: use the analog stick on the left to hold the shield and parry), all generations with motion controls fixed with duct tape Look back on the game and make it laugh. Because they were on the Wii. In retrospect, I think Wii Sports and WarioWare: Smooth Moves are the only games that won’t work without motion control. All consoles of the other best original games have proven to work as well without them.

Image: Nintendo via polygons

Still, the Skyward Sword is designed around the Wii Remote, and you can see its design philosophy here in a way that feels strange with a regular controller. For example, consider the wall of a goddess. If there are butterflies near the wall, flick the right analog stick back and forth to play the harp. This reveals the hidden wall of the goddess. On top of that, use an analog stick to draw a symbol, be it a circle to get a bomb or a heart to get a piece of heart. There is also a dowsing mechanic. Dowsing mechanics search for important items in the first person and use radar to identify them like you. These are only here to take advantage of the Wii remote and without it feel unnecessary and out of place.

But it wasn’t just motion control that split the Skyward Sword. The other distinctive game of 2011 was how mesmerizing and linear the early parts were. Critics have blamed the game for a detailed tutorial on all the little things, letting your helper spirit Fi point out the obvious in her robot’s little voice over and over again. At some point, I spend a few minutes hearing an incredibly loud snoring as I climb the Great Tree, but the Fi is over and I just stop and ask on a nearby track, do you hear it? ??

Now playing Skyward Sword, the early hours of the game seem to be a new audience, not just a new Wiis controller. The Wii has expanded the audience of the game to include those who have never played the game before, so Nintendo created the Zelda game with them in mind. It meant explaining a lot, strengthening those explanations over and over, and further reducing the challenge. So, of course, the veteran was going to roll his eyes.

The remaster will make sure you don’t need to read the item description and reduce some of the Fis batting by reducing the frequency of batting, but not all problems can be solved. It still takes a long time to get into the depth of the game. It took about an hour and a half to explore the early sections of Skyloft a bit as Link passed the final exam and became a knight and began his quest to save Zelda. In 2011, this was another knock on the series that was too interested in the story, at the expense of the immediacy of the early games in the series. But in 2021, the Skyward Sword intro is much more appealing, triggered by Breath of the Wild opening new speculation about The Legend of Zelda and marketing the next sequel that doubles the relationship between the previous two games. It is a target.

Image: Nintendo via polygons

More importantly, after that slow start, I arrived at the section where I fell in love with Skyward Sword 10 years ago. From the character cast and the interaction between the characters to the dungeons, some have remained in my mind like the best in the series (if not). Again, the game starts slowly. The Skyview Temple is probably the simplest Zelda dungeon in history, and the Earth Temple is good but nothing worth noting. However, since the third dungeon, Skyward Sword has adopted a great combination of outdoor puzzle areas and indoor dungeons.

Think of Skyward Sword Oops! All dungeons! Zelda. There is not much room to explore. Instead, the game uses limited space to repeat the puzzle concept. The Lanile Desert and mining facilities are early prominent ones. Combine the previous two items (bomb and new beetle item) to create a bomber drone, fight time-shift mechanics who force you to think about the space of the two eras, and get dust bellows items that can move the platform And sand. There are many in one dungeon and it is a pleasure.

In the rest of the Skyward Sword playthrough, we know that, like the Silent Realm section, real-life murderers are appearing and swimming to collect notes. But like the last two dungeons, there are also some high points that I have left to re-experience. You can see how they have held up over time. If I win the game, I’ll share more in my full review. It may not be as good as you remember, but at least this time you don’t have to go through them.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD will be released on Nintendo Switch on July 16th. The game was reviewed on the Nintendo Switch using the pre-release download code provided by Nintendo. Vox Media has an affiliate partnership. These do not affect your edited content, but Vox Media may earn commissions on products purchased through affiliate links. Additional information on polygon ethics policies can be found here.

