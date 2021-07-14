Facebook says FTC chair should not help determine the future of antitrust proceedings





Facebook asks recently confirmed Federal Trade Commission chairman Lina Khan to withdraw from the antitrust battle against Facebook, and her previous criticism of the company makes her justify the act. Claimed to be disqualified.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Facebook’s petition filed with the FTC today. In the petition, Facebook lawyers wrote that Khan consistently and very publicly concluded that Facebook was guilty of violating antitrust law. She has built her career primarily by professing Facebook as an antitrust violator. Facebook is Khans’ previous antitrust effort at the non-profit Open Markets Institute, contributing to Congressional antitrust investigations, popular academic papers on technology industry monopolies, and FTC’s antitrust law against Facebook. Quotes tweets containing praise for enforcement.

The petition asserts Facebook’s antitrust liability by conducting an academic and parliamentary investigation in which Kahn upheld FTC’s previous enforcement measures and concluded that Facebook had monopoly power. He claims to have prejudice what he did. Although Kanz’s opinion has received a great deal of attention, it is not uncommon for government officials to work in advocacy positions or to express their views on their area of ​​expertise, and identified appointed persons will be disqualified accordingly. That is rarely the case.

Facebook follows the playbooks set by Amazon. This playbook asks Khan to withdraw from Amazon’s potential process. (Facebook agrees with Amazon’s argument about the situation in which the Commissioner’s prior statement required a counter-argument and incorporated those legal arguments, and is incorporating those legal arguments.) But Facebook is even more imminent. Faced with risks. We asked the FTC to make corrections and resubmit until July 29th.

Kahn joined the FTC shortly before Facebook’s proceedings were dismissed, and as chair, she was able to play a vital role in determining its future. Facebook wants Kahn to refrain from participating in decisions on whether and how to continue the FTC antitrust proceedings against the company.

Petitions against the FTC Commissioner were not generally accepted, and Kahn was identified primarily for bipartisan support for her sharp and public criticism of tech companies. She hasn’t shown plans to withdraw from incidents involving Amazon, and Shell seems unlikely to do so on Facebook.

