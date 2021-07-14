Learn from Israel’s successful innovation ecosystem





Managing Partner and Co-Founder of NextLeap Ventures-Connecting Investors with Israeli High-Tech Innovation.

Getty

Israel has long been known as a startup nation with over 6,000 active startups and is the world leader in per capita startups. Recently, Israel has transformed into a scale-up nation with the increase in unicorns (Israel has the highest number of unicorns per capita) and multinational R & D centers (530 R & D centers).

What is the secret behind the existence of many successful tech companies in a country with a population of only 9 million? Well, in my opinion, it’s all about people and places. We need innovation and entrepreneurship. There is no other way. You must innovate and create to survive. When it comes to Israel, I call it Island Syndrome.

Through leading an Israeli-based company, I have met many residents who have some of their innovative and entrepreneurial character. Founders and leaders of other startups around the world can learn from these qualities.

Adopt a global mindset.

Israel is not a geographical island, but in my view it has the characteristics of an island because it is surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea on one side and countries without a democratic market economy. In fact, the distance between Israel and other OECD countries is over 1,000 miles, and air or sea transportation is the only transportation option. In short, successful companies, start-ups, and large companies need to think from scratch on a global scale. The market is too small to achieve great economic success without targeting the international market from the beginning.

Witty.

I have observed that islanders usually develop a set of survival traits that allow them to thrive in remote areas. Resources at hand can be limited, and we need to find new and innovative ways to do things in a witty and more optimized way. This is a particularly important characteristic for startups, who usually have limited resources and need to find creative ways to grow and grow their business.

Prioritize diversity.

Israel has many different cultures, represented by its population. Israel was founded as a Jewish democracy, the home of Jews around the world. For thousands of years, Jews were scattered all over the world without their own country. Over the last 100 years, Jews from the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia have made Aria (Hebrew for ascending). Means relocation to Israel). This makes Israel a Jewish crucible.

In addition, about one-fifth of Israel’s population is Arab (Muslims and Christians). Although they are a minority, they are well known in many places, including the Knesset (Israel Parliament), the healthcare system, and more and more academia and industry.

Israel is also diverse in other regions. For example, others and I have observed that Tel Aviv is friendly to the LGBTQ + community. In addition, Israel has the highest number of vegans per capita, about 4% of the population. All of these factors combine to create a highly diversified population. I believe diversification is important for improving entrepreneurship and innovative spirit. Therefore, companies can increase diversity and further drive innovation and better performance.

Learn and adapt.

Immigrants have something in common. They are forced to learn and adapt to survive. They learn many new things, such as language, people, culture, places, customs, and sometimes new norms. They need to adapt to the new environment and learn new tricks to succeed. High-tech companies operate in an exponentially changing and dynamic ecosystem, so it’s important to evolve, adapt and change in the ever-changing world.

Take risks to overcome obstacles.

If you live in New York City, you’ve heard of Chutzpah. The Hebrew word means to dare / say something unconventional to maximize results. I have found that Israelis usually like to choose their way of life. Many Israelis do not refuse the answer, and they understand that it is sometimes better to ask for forgiveness than to ask for it.

In general, I have observed that Israelis also do not like the notion of impossible. If you want the Israelites to do something that seems difficult to achieve, you challenge them by saying something like “Oh, I don’t think you can achieve this.” So have a bold goal and find a way to get things done.

Be friendly.

Israelis are often very direct in their approach, which sometimes requires first adjustment for non-Israelis. But in my opinion, in most cases they have a very friendly nature. Aim to foster long-term relationships with customers, partners, investors and employees.

In summary, human capital is Israel’s most important asset. The country fosters an uncompromising focus on innovation and entrepreneurship in order to survive and prosper. These qualities are why our ventures are so excited about the opportunities in the Israeli market and you can learn to emulate them in your market as well.

