IPhone 13 launch date revealed in new report from Bloomberg





The next-generation iPhone series is one of the most anticipated products each year. But unlike other years, we still don’t know when the iPhone 13 launch event will take place. I’ve seen some reports suggesting that iPhone 13 production is early or on schedule. They implied that Apple is taking the necessary steps to ensure that the new iPhone series will be available on time this year. Now, a brand new story from Bloomberg seems to confirm that Apple plans to release four iPhone 13 versions on time this year.

Apple has traditionally announced the new iPhone in mid-September at the long-awaited iPhone press event. The phone can be pre-ordered on the first Friday after the keynote. After a week, the device will be shipped to online buyers and launched in stores.

The pandemic forced Apple to delay the dance last year. Measures taken by various governments to reduce the COVID-19 epidemic have affected the production schedule for the iPhone 12. Apple delayed the announcement of the iPhone 12 by a month and confirmed the decision in its July 2020 earnings report.

iPhone 13 release event

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg learned that Apple plans to build up to 90 million iPhone 13 units this year. This is a “rapid” increase from last year. According to the report, Apple usually orders 75 million units for the first run of the new iPhone. Its first production run accounted for sales by the end of the year.

Apple’s big iPhone 13 production target indicates that the launch event should take place on time in mid-September.

Apple plans to update all current models, spanning the regular versions of the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch, and the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models. All phones codenamed D16, D17, D63, and D64 will be announced in September, earlier than last October’s introduction, partly due to supply chain recovery.

The current chip shortage does not affect Apple’s ability to mass-produce new iPhones. Apple is TSMC’s main client and manufactures A-series and M-series custom chips for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As a result, Apple’s business is definitely a priority.

Rumored upgrade

The report also lists the various iPhone 13 upgrades expected this year. Apple may spend enough time on most of them during the launch event. The new iPhone offers a familiar design. However, they also feature some notable changes and many internal improvements.

Bloomberg states that at least one iPhone 13 flavor has an LTPO display that can support dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz. Apple first used Apple Watch technology to enable the always-on feature. Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide also adopts IGZO (indium gallium zinc oxide) technology to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

The iPhone 13 phone features a smaller notch, and Apple is ultimately aiming to get rid of it altogether. According to the report, the notch may shrink next year as well. The iPhone 13’s display doesn’t have an in-display fingerprint sensor, but Apple has reportedly tested it.

iPhone 13 camera upgrades include advanced video recording capabilities and improved optical zoom. Other iPhone 13 upgrades include next-generation processors. The successor to the A14 Bionic reportedly has six cores.

When do you know

Last year, Apple announced that the release of the iPhone 12 would be delayed in late July. This revelation came when Apple reported its June 2020 earnings. Apple’s quarterly earnings announcement for the June 2021 quarter is also scheduled for late July this year. If the iPhone 13 launch is significantly delayed, Apple will probably warn investors well in advance.

According to another report earlier this year, the iPhone 13 launch event could take place in the third week of September. Therefore, September 14th is likely to be a press conference. The release date for iPhone 13 will be September 24, based on past release timings.

