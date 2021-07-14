Apple is finally preparing to release the exciting new Mac we’ve been waiting for





In April of this year, Apple finally announced a completely improved iMac. The new 24-inch iMac, which replaces the existing 21.5-inch design, is offered in an assortment of colors that clearly reverts to the old iMac G3. Given that the iMac’s overall look and feel hasn’t changed much over the last decade, Mac fans were enthusiastic about seeing Apple’s iconic desktop redesigned from scratch. But where is the new 27-inch iMac?

When Apple announced the new smaller iMac, it didn’t even mention the existing larger models. A few months later, there were rumors that the 27-inch model could be renewed in the near future.

The larger iMac alternative is “on the way,” according to Mark Gurman, who holds a solid record of Apple rumors. Gurman hasn’t provided any further information about the release date, but you might see Apple announce a new desktop later this fall. Perhaps Apple wants to release an improved iMac before Thanksgiving to take advantage of the busy holiday shopping season.

What will Apple’s next-generation desktop bring?

The rumored new iMac has a thin bezel, which can result in a larger display. This is the same as the new 24-inch iMac has more screen space than the previous iMac. In other words, Apple can increase the screen size without necessarily designing a larger machine.

More interesting than the 27-inch iMac’s display size is that Apple’s new iMac can be powered by the next-generation M2 processor.

“But I don’t think Apple will launch a big model with the same M1 chip as the smaller one,” Gurman points out. “Probably M1X, a more powerful version of the current” M1 “, or M2X. “

Given the insanely fast speed of the M1, you can only imagine what kind of performance the M2 will offer. Not long ago, Apple executive Bob Borchers told a barbaric anecdote about the development of the M1. Specifically, Borchers reported that Apple engineers initially thought the indicator was broken because the battery life provided by the MacBook’s M1 was so long.

“When I saw the first system and sat there and played for a few hours and the battery didn’t work,” Oh, that’s a bug, the battery indicator is broken, “Borcherds said. “And Tim [Milet]Laughs in the background, “No, that’s what it should be,” and it was pretty astounding. “

Milet is Apple’s Vice President of Platform Architecture for those unfamiliar.

Also note that the M1 on the 24-inch iMac is 85% faster than the latest 21.5-inch iMac. The machine also offers 2x faster GPU performance and 3x faster machine learning, thanks to M1’s 16-core neural engine. Not surprisingly, Apple offers similar performance improvements with the 27-inch iMac replacement.

Mac sales are growing

Finally, overall Mac sales have increased in recent months. The surge in sales could be due to an increase in M1 processors and telecommuting employees. In the second quarter of 2021, Mac sales increased by nearly 10%. In fact, in some regions, Macs are more profitable than Apples than iPads. When Apple announces its earnings later this month, we’ll get a better idea of ​​the state of the Mac.

