Razer Blade 17 Gaming Notebook Price, Features, and Availability





Razer has launched the latest generation Razer Blade 17 gaming PC, but the company says it will be able to use it for both work and after-hours games with many enhancements.

The Razers Blade 17 (previous generation known as the Razer Blade Pro 17) will be available in seven configurations on July 30th, with base prices ranging from $ 2,399 to $ 3,699. You can pre-order now on Razer.com.

RZ09-0406A * The most expensive configuration, known as R3, adds the Core i9, especially the 8-core, 16-threaded Core i9-11900H for the first time. A Razer representative said the i9-11900H uses a 65W PL1 setting. This is the maximum that Intel allows for that particular part.

Otherwise, the configuration is based on the Intel Core i7-11800H with a range of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080 GPUs. According to Razer, the Nvidia GPU’s Thermal Graphics Power (TGP) is 130W, which is in the middle to upper layers of 90W to 150W GPU power expected to be found in certain size notebooks. According to the company, the Blade 17s’ physics design features a steam chamber that allows for superior cooling and provides more thermal headroom than its competitors.

Razer

All in all, according to Razer representatives, it’s all better than the previous generation Blade 17. For example, the memory option includes 32GB, which bumps up from 2933MHz to 3200MHz DDR4 memory. Storage options have also been improved from PCIe Gen 3 to PCIe Gen 4, but the total factory loadout remains fixed at 1 terabyte of storage. (Users can upgrade the SSD itself to 2TB of storage and 64GB of memory.) Razer publishes specifications and prices for all models below.

Razer

Razer Blade 17 specification used with Razer permission.

Another new detail worth mentioning: The Razer Blade 17 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports instead of one on each side. You can charge from these ports using a commercially available USB-C charger, but it won’t charge as fast as using the 230W charger included with Razers. Ports include Ethernet, HDMI 2.1 ports, UHS-III SD card readers, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-A ports.

The starting weight of the Blade Pro 17 is 6.06 lbs. As before, Razer uses a CNC milling process to keep your laptop thin, light and structurally robust. Razer retains the anodized coating found on previous models, but the company has added an anti-fingerprint coating that resists (but does not remove) fingerprints, Razer said. We’ve also improved palm removal and improved the Precision touchpad.

The multimedia capabilities of the Blade 17s have also been significantly enhanced, allowing the Blade 17 to act as both an office PC and a gaming laptop. Specifically, Razer has raised its webcam from 720p to full 1080p resolution, while supporting Windows Hello, Microsoft Surface webcam-equivalent teeth, and a limited number of standalone Windows Hello webcams.

Razer

Inside the chassis, Razer has added a new quad speaker array with the same THX spatial audio algorithms as the previous generation (unlike the previous Blade 17 dual speaker array).

Razer Blade 15 base model

Razer also announced a new Razer Blade 15-based model starting at $ 1,799. Razer officials described it as a minor update centered around the Core i7-11800H and its new Thunderbolt 4 features. According to Razer, the Blade 15 Base Edition includes a copper heat pipe, which makes it a bit thicker.

The full specifications of the Razer Blade 15 Base Models complement Razer.

Razer

Razer Blade 15 base edition.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcworld.com/article/3624742/razer-blade-17-price-features-availability.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos