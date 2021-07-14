Microsoft Windows 365 offers simple options for cloud-based PCs





Microsoft Corp. Satya Nadella will make a gesture at the Microsoft Decoded conference in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Flipkart has selected Microsoft Azure Public Cloud Computing Services for its new strategic partnership, Nadella. Said.

Amit Madesia | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft announced Windows 365 on Wednesday. This is a new way for organizations to give their employees access to virtual cloud-based PCs running Microsoft’s Windows operating system. For example, users can use this service to access virtual PCs configured with work applications from their home PCs or from non-Windows devices such as Apple Macs, iPads, and Android tablets.

With Windows 365 expanding the market for accessing enterprise applications on any device, some employees are still out of the office due to Covid’s pandemic. Once the service is launched, it could help Microsoft make Windows revenue more predictable, rather than spike when people upgrade from older versions.

Microsoft already has products that businesses use to restrict access to cloud-based Windows computers. The service, formerly known as Windows Virtual Desktop, grew rapidly last year and was renamed to Azure Virtual Desktop last month.

However, setting up and managing multiple virtual desktops through services can be difficult and costs are not always predictable.

Windows 365, which relies on Azure Virtual Desktop, is designed to reduce that complexity.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Microsoft Corporate Vice President Jared Spataro said that his experience with Windows 10 or Windows 11 on Windows 365 would be the same as his experience with Azure Virtual Desktop. However, the new service provides more control over the administrator. According to Spataro, Microsoft Endpoint Manager software will allow you to see so-called cloud PCs alongside physical PCs.

The company wants to enhance Windows 365 with offline access so that if a connection to a PC in the cloud is lost, changes will be synced to the cloud when the connection is reestablished. There are no plans to introduce similar functionality to Azure Virtual Desktop, he said.

Organizations can pay per user a monthly fee for the number of desktops they use, and can choose specific configurations using different desktop compute, storage, and memory footprints. According to a blog post, admins receive recommendations and can upgrade their desktop with a click. Microsoft will announce the price of Windows 365 on August 2nd, when the service will be generally available.

Financial impact

Microsoft considers Windows 365 to be part of a new category. “I don’t think it will be the only entry in this category,” said Spataro.

Microsoft’s public cloud rival, Amazon Web Services, offers cloud-based desktops through the WorkSpaces service, while Google offers employee-only virtual desktop services.

Shannon Culver, Research Director at IDC, a technology industry analytics firm, said:

According to Culver, the virtual client computing market grew 19% in 2020 to about $ 4.5 billion, compared to 11% growth in 2019. According to Kalvar, almost all growth is in the public cloud because organizations want to place virtual desktops closer to where their workloads are to reduce latency. Its growth has had the effect of giving managers more to manage.

“Every effort to bring intelligence and tools to the operation of these new resources is reassuring for IT organizations,” says Kalvar.

Windows 365 relies on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure, but for financial reporting purposes, it falls into Microsoft’s commercial Windows category, which includes a large number of enterprise Windows licenses. Meanwhile, Windows commercials fall into the mature Windows product space rather than the fast-growing Azure segment, Spataro said.

If many organizations are adopting Windows 365, revenue from services will reduce the fluctuations in revenue for Windows as a whole and allow it to accommodate the Windows release cycle. When Microsoft stops supporting older versions, organizations upgrade their computers in bulk. This means that Windows grows faster in certain periods than in others. Instead of buying a new PC with the latest version of Windows, businesses can pay Microsoft for Windows 365 every month. This allows Windows license revenue to flow to Microsoft all at once.

