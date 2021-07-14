Windows 365 enters Microsoft’s cloud PC era





Windows 365 is the name of Microsoft for cloud PCs. This is a new Microsoft service that streams Windows in the cloud to Android phones, tablets, Macs and more.

Windows 365, available to businesses starting August 2, was announced Wednesday morning at Microsoft Ignite, Microsoft’s partner conference. The concept is very simple. Just as you can stream Xbox games from the Microsoft Azure cloud to your phone or browser, you can now do the same on Windows 10, and ultimately Windows 11. CloudPC can run independently of local hardware. Windows; Instead, you need a reliable and persistent internet connection to reach Windows 365.

For now, Windows 365 will be a business product, but you can run it on your personal device, just as you can access your company’s SharePoint files through your personal authenticated smartphone. A Microsoft representative said the price will be announced as it approaches the August launch date and will be offered on a user-by-user and monthly basis.

Microsoft’s efforts are groundbreaking for the company, but literally decades of efforts by many companies to develop thin clients, and virtualized PCsall trying to push computing resources from the PC to the cloud. It continues to try to do. Larry Ellisons Network Computer, Rajesh Jains NetPC and NetTV, and even Microsoft Azure’s unique ability to launch virtual remote servers are all examples of computing in the cloud. This is another victory over Microsoft’s virtualization efforts. Windows 365 and cloud PCs are just the next step.

Microsoft

According to Microsoft, Windows 365 will be accessible from apps or web browsers.

How Windows 365 works

All of this sets the stage for your Windows 365 Cloud PC. This is a profound and anti-climatic announcement. Microsoft doesn’t say consumers need to run their future PCs in the cloud, but it does do. Cloud PC data is stored in the cloud and can be accessed through any device that has access to Windows 365. Microsoft promises that data will be encrypted on the device and also on the Internet. Finally, if you don’t like managing Windows Update, don’t worry. Microsoft also manages them.

However, CloudPC is not associated with your Microsoft account. Only works with Azure Active Directory. The business also requires an appropriate license for either Windows 365 Business or Windows 365 Enterprise.

Microsoft

Windows 365 is centrally managed by your IT department.

According to Microsoft, Windows 365 allows you to keep your dedicated PC at home and work on any device in a pinch, such as a Mac, iPad, Android or Linux device. Of course, the experience is a bit different than checking emails in the mobile Outlook app. Windows 365 supports Windows experiences such as opening Outlook, downloading and saving images, saving to a virtual Windows desktop, opening and modifying Paint, and saving again.

However, Microsoft 365 General Manager Wangui McKelvey blogged that it’s now available whenever and wherever you need it. All employees want technology that is familiar, easy to use, and available on a variety of devices. And in the most complex cybersecurity environment we’ve ever seen, companies need solutions that help employees collaborate, share, and create while keeping their data safe.

With cloud PCs, the question of what employees are working on is also a bit confusing. Do Cloud PC Employees Need a Business PC? Apparently not. Microsoft Innovations blog post John Roach sheds more light. Windows365 can be accessed through a native application or web browser. This means that a simple, low-end, low-cost PC can successfully run Windows 365 over the web.

Microsoft

Clearly, security will be an important focus for cloud PCs running Windows 365.

Microsoft 365s unanswered questions

What Microsoft doesn’t say is a question that PC users ask. For example, what are the minimum bandwidth requirements for Windows 365 to run smoothly? Microsoft offers a variety of virtualization hardware, but does not say exactly how much it will cost to configure them. The smallest configuration is surprisingly poor and is said to be a single virtual CPU / 2GB RAM / 64GB storage virtual machine. Up to 8CPU / 32GB RAM / 512GB virtual PC. Microsoft claims that if you can stream movies, you can run Windows 365.

One of the great benefits of cloud PCs is that if your virtual cloud PC hardware doesn’t provide enough horsepower, your IT department can upgrade at the push of a button, rather than as a regular worker.

Microsoft has not disclosed which resolution products will be available for those who prefer to work with multiple displays or 4K resolutions. There is no answer to what-if questions like the potential of virtualized gaming PCs. However, it is interesting that Microsoft’s Director of Program Management, Scott Manchester, was a member of the Project Arcadia team and eventually became Microsoft’s cloud gaming program. (Microsoft 365 was codenamed Deschutes.)

When we formed this team, we invited two leaders with virtualization experience, but most of the time we invited people with Windows experience and consumer experience. That was the standard we wanted to set. In a Microsoft blog post.

This includes thinking about cloud PCs with both users and administrators in mind, at least to keep them up and running. Microsoft has developed a so-called watchdog service that can continuously perform diagnostics and alert IT administrators if a check fails.

However, culturally, it’s unclear what the new world of work will be dominated by cloud PCs. Will employees be issued a dumb terminal or will they continue to receive sophisticated and expensive business laptops? Do employees want to run Windows on their phones? And is Windows 365 just a niche for professional workers, or is it having a more serious impact? You have to wait and see.

