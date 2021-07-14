Red Dead Online Capitale: How to get





Looking for a capital city on Red Dead Online? As expected from the major updates, BloodMoney has introduced new rewards and bonuses. But it also adds a new and somewhat dubious line of work, in the form of crime and opportunity. Here comes a new capital currency, which is used to unlock more difficult opportunity missions.

As the name implies, crime involves performing morally suspicious missions, either as a group or as a solo. If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, but don’t know where to start, this guide can help. What we know about Red Dead Online Capital is how to find it and where to use it.

Red Dead Online Capitale: How to Find a New Currency

Crime and Opportunity missions don’t really reward capital, but send you to areas where you can find this new currency. As you perform these missions, keep an eye on the capital hidden inside the treasure chest or lock box. Also, don’t forget to plunder your body.

Fortunately, starting these Blood Money missions is very easy. Head to Sandoni and look for the Blood Money Marker on the map. If not found[ドキュメント]Check the tab to see if you received a letter from Guido Martelli. He can be found in the Sandoni Gardens in the central area.

Talking to Martelli will introduce you to criminal missions and the various contacts that provide them, but you need to earn their trust first. The “$” symbol can identify these contacts on the map. they are:

Anthony Foreman: Radley’s House on Rhodes or Doyles Tavern Scene in Saint-Denis McGuire: Tall Trees or Great Plains James Langton: Henigansstead or Lake Don Julio Joe: Ottoman Grove, New Hanover

You can also get capital from the vendor’s Hired Gun Kit if you can afford the Red Dead Online Gold Bar, or from unsafe homes and camps if you’re exploring in Freeloam.

Where to use capital online in Red Dead Online

Opportunity is a challenging mission that requires Capital to unlock. Currently only the Covington Emerald Opportunity is available and offers a variety of difficulty levels. The higher the difficulty, the higher the reward. these are:

Standard Opportunity: 15 CapitaleHard Opportunity: 20 CapitaleRuthless Opportunity: 25 Capitale

Two more opportunities will be opened up in the coming weeks.

