Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wars Season 4 Reloaded Patch Notes





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold Wars’ new mid-season update is here, but it may be a bit smaller than most players would expect. After major updates in the last few patches, Treyarch has decided to take a slower approach this time, limiting most of its balance changes to zombie mode and making new content the star of the show. Did.

Even zombies haven’t changed that radically, but they’re boosting two of the most overlooked weapon types: melee weapons and sniper rifles. Melee weapons now deal 2,500 damage instead of 2,000, and level 3 pack-a-punch upgrades do 5 times more damage instead of 4. On the other hand, the five different sniper rifles had different buffs on attributes such as critical damage multiplier, stock ammo count, and pack-a-punch damage.

Maybe these changes won’t make melee weapons or sniper rifles a new dependable option for intense, high-round zombie matches, but at least they should help make them a little more viable and worth the upgrade.

When it comes to new content, Treyarch has already unveiled Season 4 Reloaded features several times, so we already knew what was coming long before the patch notes. There is a new zombie map called Mauer Der Toten. It is set in Berlin and features new weapons and zombies. Also, a new submachine gun called OTs 9 and Rush, the classic map of Black Ops 2s, are back.

See the entire patch note for all upcoming changes to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded Patch Note Global

weapons

OTs 9 The new SMG is available from multiplayer or zombie in-game challenges, or from the store’s own blueprint version. Assault Rifle Iron Sight was extruded for: XM4 QBZ-83 Krig 6 FFAR 1

Features

Daily 2XP Token Rewards New Daily 2XP Token Rewards can now be earned by completing the first Daily Challenge of the day in multiplayer or zombies. Return daily for new 2XP or 2X Weapon XP token rewards. Only one 2XP token can be earned per day. If you do not complete the challenge that day, you will miss the 2XP token reward that day.

Prestige shop

Weapon Blueprint New content available at the Prestige Shop. There is a blueprint for the Dark Horse SMG and a blueprint for the confrontation assault rifle.

Task

Addressed an issue where challenges requiring kills through surfaces would not consistently track kills.

War truck

Addressed an issue where players might not be able to turn wartracks on and off when in a vehicle.

High resolution texture pack (PlayStation 5)

The PlayStation 5 player moves high resolution textures to the opt-in downloadable pack for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade 3. These are no longer installed by default and players will need to download these packs for the best visual experience in the future. .. At startup, the player will be prompted to install the pack or cancel the download. If the player cancels, these packs can be downloaded from the in-game store.zombie

Wall of the dead

A new round-based zombie map available for free in Season 4 Reloaded.

enemy

Mauer der Toten’s new enemies: disciples and torturers.

Main quest

The main quest will arrive at Mauer de Atoten on July 15th at 10am PST.

Benefits

The Mule Kick New Perk is available on Mauer der Toten’s Mule Kick Perk Machine and Die Maschine, Firebase Z, and Outbreak’s Der Wunderfizz. Basic Ability: Carry the third major weapon. Skill Tier I: Craft equipment grants additional equipment if possible. Skill Tier II: All enemies have a small chance of dropping ammo. Skill Tier III: Stored weapons slowly replenish ammo from stock. Skill Tier IV: 25% chance of holding non-recoverable equipment when in use. Skill Tier V: Repurchasing a Mule Kick restores the third major weapon.

Wonder Weapon

CRBR-S New Wonder Weapon is only available at Mauerder Toten. Base pistol weapon with 3 mod kit variants. Zombies killed with either version of the weapon have a chance to drop one of the three mod kits. Equipping a mod kit transforms your weapon into one of its variant formats.

apparatus

LT53 Kazimir New tactical equipment. You can find it as a drop or create it in a round-based map and outbreak crafting table. When deployed, it creates a portal that draws in enemies. Players who jump to the portal will be teleported to another location. Damage Scaling Equipment damage is now evenly scaled to make it more consistent in its ability to kill enemies. Addressed an issue where a particular device was doing more damage than intended due to a direct impact.

Gameplay

Enemy Health Cap Reduction Zombie: Reduced to + 100% in High Round (Reduced from + 300%) Special: Reduced to + 50% in High Round (Reduced from + 100%) Elite: Reduced to + 25% in High Round HVT (from + 100% down): Reduced to + 10% in high rounds (reduced from + 100%) Reduced durability of enemy armor Reduced health of medium and heavy zombie armor by 30%. Addressed an issue where essence players were spawning 1000 essences instead of 500 on round-based maps.

Intel

New in-game dark ode story Intel found in Mauer der Toten and Outbreak.

Task

Added new Mauer der Toten Zombie Challenges, including a new Dark Ops Challenge. Addressed an issue where the Season 4 Staycation Challenge could be completed in the wrong round.

support

Damage from support items now spreads evenly to increase the consistency of your ability to kill enemies.

Field upgrade

Frost Blast Frost Blast damage now spreads evenly to increase the consistency of your ability to kill enemies. Energy Mine Energy Mine’s damage is evenly expanded to make it more consistent in its ability to kill enemies. Ether Shroud Addressed an issue with Ether Shroud Tier V where activating a second charge while the first charge was already active would cause subsequent charge accumulation to fail.

Features

Dynamic Wall by Wall By All round-based zombie map weapons have a chance to increase in rarity every 5 rounds, giving players more weapon options to choose from as the round progresses. Rarity can increase to legendary.

trial

Additional weapons can now be obtained as trial rewards.

Weapon unlocking challenges

OTs 9 Added a new weapon unlock challenge for OTs 9 SMG zombies.

Weapon adjustment (zombies only)

Melee weapons have increased the base damage of Pack A Punch from 2000 to 2500. Increased the damage multiplier for Pack A Punch Level 3 from 4.0 to 5.0. Sniper Rifle Swiss K31 Increased critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5. Stock ammo increased from 42 to 60. SWISSKH3353 (Pack-A-Punched) Critical damage multiplier increased from 3.5 to 4.5. Increased ZRG 20mm critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5. Stock ammo increased from 24 to 30. Head Cannon (Pack A Punch) Critical Damage Multiplier increased from 3.5 to 4.5. Increased stock ammo from 64 to 72. Sniper Rifle Charlie Increased maximum damage from 150 to 175. Increased stock ammo from 30 to 50. Anathema (Pack A Punch) Maximum damage increased from 300 to 350. Perrington 703 Increased maximum damage from 250. Increased the critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.0. Pellegrino della Morte (Pack-A-Punched) Maximum damage increased from 500 to 550. Increased critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.0. Increased the LW3 tundra critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.0. Stock ammo increased from 30 to 35. Perm Frost (Pack A Punch) Critical Damage Multiplier increased from 3.5 to 4.0. Increased stock ammo from 70 to 90.

Stable

Addressed stability issues related to Orda and Mimic. Addressed stability issues related to trial challenges.

Outbreak

Enemy Ronald Reagan is now more likely to spawn on an outbreak. Region / Goal The order of regions and goals no longer loops when all combinations are played as the region progresses. Addressed stability issues related to fishing when stability occurs. Addressed a stability issue related to the use of rappelling lines in the Outbreak.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Playlists A new First Person Solo Advanced Start playlist has been added. Gameplay players should have a more diverse distribution of bonus rooms. Adjusted points awarded for gladiator and warden kills. Fine-tuning item spawns. Egg pickup base health has been doubled. Golden Egg’s health has increased by 40%. The egg hatching cycle has been shortened, allowing eggs to hatch faster. Eggs jump less and generally don’t jump that high. The Mamas Armory basket was found. Closed various exploits. Stability Charlie 285 Added stability fixes to further prevent military gorilla errors.

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Map Mode Onslaught Acceleration Mode is now available. The Dark Orde Orb does not stop moving, and enemies do not clear or stop spawning. The orb’s movement speed drops to a consistently slower value compared to its normal average speed. In this mode, the orb fill bar is removed. Orbs can’t be filled, so they won’t explode and wipe out enemies, and their movements won’t pause. Killed enemies increase the speed of the orb for a short time. Each kill increases the movement speed of the orb by 50% for 3 seconds. This effect overlaps with multiple kills. Elite surge waves occur in every three waves. The challenge is to unlock the Chemtaminate LMG weapon blueprint by surviving 20 accelerated surges with accelerated onslaught.

Featured playlist

The wall of the outbreak of the dead [NEW]

Firebase Z Die Maschine Dead Ops Arcade: First Person Dead Ops Arcade Onslaught (PlayStation) Onslaught Accelerated (PlayStation) [NEW]

Onslaught Containment (PlayStation) Onslow Trash (PlayStation) [NEW]

Multiplayer

map

Rush (6v6) A new map has been added to the multiplayer rotation in 6v6 mode.

mode

Take the flag [NEW]

A new mode has been added to multiplayer. Capture the enemy flag and return it to your home base while protecting the flag from the enemy team. The team with the most captures wins at the end of the match.Crank team deathmatch [NEW]

CrankedMoshpit A new mode available for playlists. Eliminate enemies, become cranks, and get buffs.Crank kill confirmed [NEW]

CrankedMoshpit A new mode available for playlists. Eliminate enemies, pick up dropped tags to crank and get buffs. Addressed an issue that would allow multi-team (all modes) players to use their equipment immediately after leaving the infiltration plane. Increased radiation vest protection. Multi-team removal weapons dropped by removed enemies are considered loot and are easier to pick up. Equipment and field upgrades will be dropped on death. Improved visibility of supply drop smoke markers.

Score streak

Nuke (30 Kills) Cranked Hardpoint’s Nuke Scorestreak now requires a Nuclear Medal (defeat 30 enemies without dying) and is now available in all modes except: League Play and CDL Variant Multi-Team Mode party games (prop hunt, gun games, sticks and stones, one in the room) shootout

Featured playlist

24/7 rush [NEW] (Available in hardcore) Capture the Flag [NEW]

Crank mosppit [NEW]

NukeJacked 24/7 (also available in hardcore) Party Game Showdown 6v6 Gun Fight Blueprint Sniper Only Moshpit Multi-Team Moshpit League Play

map

Removed standoffs from CDL hardpoint map rotation.

Skills department

Addressed an issue that could prevent players from being promoted or demoted to the appropriate skill category.

